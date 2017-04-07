Wiesbaden Community Announcements, April 7

Get InsideMWR magazine

Beat the Blame Game, April 10

Get ready to get out of your comfort zone. This presentation will use audience engagement, humor and relatability to look at the most common reasons people blame the victim and support alleged perpetrators. The presentation takes place April 10 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Tony Bass Auditorium. Military and civilian attendees will receive annual SHARP II (online) training credit at this event.

SHARP Amazing Race, April 13

The SHARP Amazing Race will take place April 13 starting at 5:45 a.m. at the Fitness Center. The Amazing Race is a timed group event, requiring teams to use clues to locate five activity stations across Clay Kaserne where their SHARP knowledge will be tested. Upon completion of all stations, teams complete a physical challenge. Military and civilians will receive their annual SHARP I (face-to-face) training credit for volunteering or participating. To volunteer call (0611) 143-548-9201.

OHA survey extended until April 14

Service members in Germany who reside off-post in privately leased or rental housing have the opportunity to influence their rent and utility fees by taking the annual overseas housing survey. The survey, which was recently extended, is instrumental in ensuring accurate housing allowance rates for military families living off post, ac­cording to U.S. Army Europe finance officials. A link to the survey will be active through April 14 and can be found at: www.defensetravel.dod.mil/ site/ohaSurvey.cfm?ID=mar-uti

DoDEA 2017 customer satisfaction survey open until April 14

Parents and students have until April 14 to take DoDEA’s 2017 Customer Satisfaction Survey. Information derived from the surveys will be used to improve planning efforts at all levels throughout DoDEA. The survey is voluntary and anonymous and available online https://surv.dodea.edu/css/

Hainerberg Mall celebrates two-year anniversary, April 14-16

Happy Anniversary! AAFES invites the Wiesbaden community to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the opening of the new Hainerberg Exchange Shopping Mall with a cake cutting ceremony April 15 at 1 p.m. Customers can take advantage of special offers and demonstrations throughout the entire weekend.

Kinderfest and egg hunt, April 15

Come celebrate the Month of the Military Child with a host of special events April 15. The 2017 Freedom Run starts at 10 a.m. at the Fitness Center and includes a 10-mile run, 5 km fun run and children’s half-mile race. The Kinderfest and egg hunt begins immediately following the Freedom Run, and includes activities both inside and outside of the fitness center from noon to 4 p.m. Hourly egg hunts will be at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. for three age groups, 0-3, 4-7 and 8-12 year olds. The Armed Forces and Navy Entertainment Tour of the Disney Imagination Movers starts at 6 p.m.

EFMP egg hunt, April 15

An Exceptional Family Member Program Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Hainerberg Housing Bldg. 7790, April 15 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for families with children who require special accommodations.

Easter Brunch, April 16

Enjoy Easter brunch at Little Italy on Clay Kaserne, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausages, fried potatoes, waffles, pancakes, French toast, eggs, oven-baked chicken, baked fish, pork cutlets, roasted rosemary potatoes, roast beef, ham, pasta, seafood, salad and a range of desserts, ice cream, champagne and wines. Cost is $24.95 for ages 13 and above, $9.95 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and below.

Tax Center open until April 18

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Tax Center is open through April 18. Tax returns will be prepared by appointment only on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. Wednesday is a walk-in day for simple returns only. On walk-in days, returns will not be started after 3 p.m. Operating hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., and Thursday 1 to 4 p.m. Call (0611) 143-537-0690. Wage and earning statements (W-2s) for Soldiers are available online at www.mypay.dfas.mil.

PII/FOIA/ARIMS course, April 19

Military, civilians and contractors are invited to learn more about Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the Army Records and Information Management system (ARIMs) during a one-day course offered by the USAREUR G6, April 19 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Bldg. 1638 on Clay Kaserne. This class provides details on PII, FOIA, and ARIMs, how to categorize information, implement security controls and utilize the corresponding systems. For more information contact Shannon Johnson at shannon.a.johnson2.civ@mail.mil.

Strike Out Sexual Assault Bowling, April 20

Community members and dependents are invited for an afternoon of bowling April 20 from noon to 4 p.m. to increase awareness of the problem of sexual assault. Bowling will be $1.50 per game with free use of shoes.

National Testing Center opening, April 24

Join the Wiesbaden Education Center for the grand opening of the University of Maryland University College National Test Center April 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bldg. 1023E, Room 7. The local NTC will provide a great way to take exams to earn college credit, promotion points, or certifications and build credentials fast. For more information ntcwiesbaden-europe@umuc.edu.

Next Community Information Exchange, April 25

The next Community Information Exchange will be April 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community. The slides and announcements from previous CIE’s can be downloaded at www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange/. The Remaining CIE dates in 2017 are: June 27, Aug. 22, Oct. 24 and Nov. 28.

Denim Day, April 26

Wear jeans with a purpose on Denim Day, April 26. Participation in Denim Day supports survivors and raises awareness about sexual harassment and assault prevention. In accordance with Army regulations, unit commanders and principal officials may authorize military personnel to participate in this event. For more information go to denimdayinfo.org.

For more information about SHARP and the events in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month go to www.herald-union.com/sexual-assault-awareness-and-prevention-month-events-this-april/

Red Cross Blood Drive, April 26

The Wiesbaden Red Cross is hosting a Blood Drive April 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tony Bass Gymnasium on Clay Kaserne. When you donate blood to the American Red Cross Wiesbaden you will save up to three lives with 1 pint of blood. All blood stays within our community and is used at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. Contact Wiesbaden@redcross.org.

National prescription take-back day, April 29

Got Drugs? It’s time to turn in your unused or expired medication for safe disposal during National Prescription Take-Back Day April 29. The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the Wiesbaden community an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to the Hainerberg Exchange April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Drive Out Sexual Assault Golf Scramble, April 28

Community members are invited to “Drive out Sexual Assault” during a golf scramble at the Rheinblick Golf Course. Cost is $45 per person and includes golf cart, club rental, range token and lunch. Visit Wiesbaden.ArmyMWR.com for more details. http://www.herald-union.com/sexual-assault-awareness-and-prevention-month-events-this-april/

Breastfeeding support

Learn about getting started with breastfeeding, how to overcome difficulties, nutrition and weaning at La Leche League’s mother-to-mother support group. LLL meets the fourth Friday of each month from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the USO Wiesbaden Cottage. No sign-up is required. Contact Carol at (06257) 942-869 or carol.hunter@lalecheliga.de.

AER campaign continues through May 15

The annual Army Emergency Relief fundraising campaign continues through May 15. AER offers scholarships, grants and no-interest loans, to service members, retired service members, widows(ers) and orphans of Soldiers who died on active duty or while retired. Your tax-deductible contributions help your neighbors.

The legacy continues through you. Please consider supporting Army Emergency Relief — together we can continue helping the Army “Take Care of its Own.”

For more information on available programs please contact the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden AER officer Danna Butterfield at (0611) 143-548-9202.

WiFi available to medical guests at Wiesbaden Health Clinic

Medical guests at WAHC should follow these instructions to log-in for the first time:

• Name of Network: Med-Guest_WBHC

• From your browser, you will be invited to sign on to the RHCE Guest Portal

• Select “Don’t have an account?”

• Follow instructions to create account

• Select “I agree with terms and conditions” and register

• Your account details will be e-mailed to you.

For more information go here: http://www.herald-union.com/wifi-now-available-to-medical-guests-at-wiesbaden-health-clinic/

Emergency numbers

Do you know what number to call in an emergency? For on-post emergencies call the Military Police at (0611) 705-114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on-post call (0611) 705-117.

For off-post emergencies call the German Polizei at 110 or for an ambulance/fire call 112. If you dial 110 or 112 from your cell or home phone on post it will go to a German dispatcher. To call the Military Police for non-emergencies dial (0611) 143-548-7777/7778 or 7779. To call the Clay Fire Station for a non-emergency call (0611) 705-5883 or 5315.

Online resource guide now available for Wiesbaden

Trying to locate a support service in U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden? Wiesbaden community members have a new tool to help locate needed programs and services across medical, mission and garrison activities. The online Community Resource Guide allows users to search alphabetically, by agency, and by topic. https://crg.amedd.army.mil/guides/usareur/wiesbaden/Pages/default.aspx

Guide to medical care

Do you know what to do if you or a family member has a medical emergency? Download the Regional Health Command Europe’s Guide to Services brochure to learn more about host nation and the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic medical services at http://rhce.amedd.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.cfm. See profiles of host nation hospitals in Wiesbaden and Mainz, maps, locations, operating hours and more.

DFAC on Facebook

Looking for the daily dining facility menus? Follow the Strong Europe Café – Wiesbaden Dining Facility’s new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe to find out what’s cooking. Themed menus are being rotated throughout the month and include Mexican-style, surf and turf, Soul food and Mongolian barbecue, to name a few. Operating hours are Monday through Friday 7 to 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 to 1 p.m.; and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. for supper.