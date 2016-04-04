A dead Dorothy clicks her heels together three times and is transported, along with those who dare to join her, to her dead world. Then, as a guide leads brave souls through the different sections of her haunted world, they will get the feeling that they are not in Kansas anymore.

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse and U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden are coming together to put on a production that is sure to give even the toughest warrior the heebie jeebies. The haunted house will be open from Oct. 28 through 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. each night, with the first hour reserved for kids age 5 to 13, accompanied by an adult. No one under 5 will be admitted. After 7 p.m. comes the real fright fest for those 13 and older.

If haunted houses aren’t your thing, a trunk-or-treat event, geared toward the littler lions, tigers and bears, will take place in the parking lot behind the Taunus Theater from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.

Organizers wanted to have a scary haunted house, but also have something fun for kids of all ages, said AEP volunteer Sgt. Heather Saturday, who is spearheading the haunted weekend.

“This event is to raise funds for our performance season,” Saturday said. It will help fund the playhouse’s Christmas production, “Annie.”

The cost for the haunted house is $8 per person, or $7 with a canned food donation to ACS, which will also help stock their food pantry for the holidays.

Dozens of volunteers from the AEP and Wiesbaden units are making this event possible, Saturday said.

Also on Oct. 29, the Taunus Theater is having a Halloween lock-in beginning at 10 p.m. and running all through the night. The first movie is “The Conjuring 2,” followed by “Lights Out,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” “Blair Witch” and “Don’t Breathe.” Most movies are rated R.

Organizers are still seeking cars for the trunk-or-treat, which requires the volunteer to have candy for at least 100 kids and decorate their car (no electricity hook-ups available). Volunteers will need to arrive one hour early to get their parking space and decorate. Individuals and units interested in hosting a car in the trunk-or-treat can call or email Sgt. Helen Buford at DSN 548-0102 or helen.d.buford.mil@mail.mil.

Anyone who has bags of leaves to donate is asked to please contact Saturday at DSN 537-0753 or heather.m.saturday2.mil@mail.mil.