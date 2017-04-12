Things to Do – April 13

“Things to Do” is made possible with the help of community volunteers, with oversight from the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs office. Know of something great going on outside the gate? Send us an email in English with the dates, times, cost, location, description and web address to garrisonwiesbaden@gmail.com with “Things to Do” in the subject line. Thanks for sharing!

Weiterstädter Asparagus Festival, April 13 – June 25

Come to the Bauer Lipp farm to enjoy the asparagus festival from mid-April to the end of June. Delicious asparagus dishes, live music on Sundays and holidays, and a large playground offer plenty of variety for all ages. The idyllic beer garden and the large tent guarantee a pleasant stay in all weather. The farm is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Place: Steinbrücker Hof, 64331 Weiterstadt

Web: http://www.spargelfestival.de/

Spring Fair in Mainz, April 8 – 23

Venture across the river to the capital of Rhineland-Palatinate to visit the Spring Fair at the shores of the Rhine River. Experience carnival atmosphere, carousels, crafts and good food between the Theodor-Heuss-Bridge and the so-called Kaisertor (the area to the right of the bridge when you’re crossing the river coming from Kastel). For two weeks you can enjoy many new rides, such as a tunnel of horror, a super slide, the Break Dance ride and a magic world for kids.

Place: Rhine Riverside, Mainz

Web: http://www.mainz.de/freizeit-und-sport/feste-und-veranstaltungen/veranstaltungskalender.php?sp-mode=eventdetail&sp-detail=108258&sp-detail-date=164044

Medieval Easter Market, Mainz-Kastel, April 15 – 17 (Mittelalterliches Osterspektakel in der Reduit)

Many Medieval clubs and organizations will dress up and will take you back in time with music, knights’ games, falconry, a hand-operated Ferris wheel, horses and a fairy tale tent. The over 100 participants of the fair will show how crafts were done back in the dark times and will offer clothes and accessories for sale. Special highlight is the appearance of Dalias-Lane, who will spoil visitors with their traditional Irish music on Sunday, April 16 at 8:15 p.m.

Place: Reduit Mainz-Kastel, Am Rheinufer, Mainz-Kastel

Web: www.prohistory.de/event

Historic Easter Market, Loreley, April 15 – 17

Another traditional Medieval Easter Market takes place for the 10th time at the Loreley this weekend. Around 70 different artists and craftsmen will display their crafts.

Place: Loreley-Plateau

Web: http://www.suendenfrei.tv/veranstaltungskalender/einzelansicht/article/15-17-april-2017.html

More Easter Markets

15-16 April: Easter Market at Reichelsheim, Sängerhalle Oder-Ostern, Ostertalstrasse 45, 64385 Reichelsheim (Odenwald)

15 April: Wiesbaden Easter Fire (7 p.m.) at Schlachthof Wiesbaden, Murnaustrasse 1, 65189 Wiesbaden

Easter Egg Hunt at the Palmengarten, Frankfurt, April 16

Kids can enjoy this traditional Easter Egg Hunt event at the Palmengarten on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 pm.

Place: Palmengarten Frankfurt, Siesmayerstrasse 61, 60323 Frankfurt

Easter Egg Hunt at the Opel Zoo, Kronberg im Taunus, April 16 – 17

Have your kids go on a very special Easter Egg Hunt at the Opel Zoo on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Entrance fee is €14 for adults and €7.50 for kids.

Place: Opel Zoo, Am Opel-Zoo 3, 61476 Kronberg im Taunus

Web: www.opel-zoo.de

Spring Fest, Wiesbaden, April 21 – 24

A number of popular fairground rides and an abundance of food stands offering both hearty and sweet treats await visitors on Elsässer Platz on the weekend after Easter.

Place: Elsässer Platz, Wiesbaden

Web: http://www.wiesbaden.de/leben-in-wiesbaden/freizeit/feste/fruehlingsfest.php

Wine Days, Mainz, April 28 – May 1

Enjoy a variety of different wine specialties from the Rheinhessen area during this traditional event. The Mainz riverside turns into an area with many wine booths, live music, good food and familiar faces.

Place: Riverside between Thedodor-Heuss Bridge and Kaisertor, Mainz

Web: http://www.mainzer-weintage.de/

Eltviller Spring Festival, April 28 – May 1

Stroll through a colorful market with a variety of delicacies and healthy treats, as well as live music. Guided tours, carousels, and many more await you at this annual event.

Place: Eltville am Rhein, 65347 Eltville am Rhein

Web: https://www.rheinmain4family.de/events/show/event/eltviller-fruehlingsfest-1.html

Roman Market, Saalburg, April 29 – May 1

Enjoy and see traditional crafts, tools, food and other Roman items at the Saalburg between April 29 and May 1 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. all around this famous historic Roman site. Re-enactment groups will authentically show you how the Romans went about their day-to-day life, how they fought and how they spoke.

Place: Römerkastell Saalburg, Am Römerkastell 1, 61350 Bad Homburg

Web: www.saalburgmuseum.de

Open-Store Sunday, Mainz, April 30

Enjoy shopping on a Sunday in downtown Mainz from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Remember, that these types of events can be very crowded, especially if the weather is nice.

Place: Downtown Mainz

Web: http://www.mainz.de/freizeit-und-sport/feste-und-veranstaltungen/veranstaltungskalender.php?sp-mode=eventdetail&sp-detail=108546&sp-detail-date=164498

Baby World Expo, May 19-21

It doesn’t matter if you are a new mom, just found out you are expecting, or if you are working on plans to expand the family, you will find everything you need at the Baby World Expo in Frankfurt am Main, May 19 to 21. The event will feature experts on child safety, nutrition, and many other options. It is a very popular event. Make sure to dress comfortably as the event is in a very large space.

Place: Messe Frankfurt – Hall 5, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main

Time: May 19 and 20 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Web: http://www.babywelt-frankfurt.de/de/Home.html

Ongoing “Things To Do”

In case you missed it… there is still an opportunity to catch a few of these events.

Circus of Horror, April 7 – 23

Come along on a trip to Nosferatu’s torture chamber and experience a spectacular and ever surprising show. Breakneck stunts, crazy artists, crazed clowns and mad freaks await you! Straightaway in the foyer, bizarre figures will give you the shivers. Take a seat on one of the 1,400 pitches on the edge of the manege of demons, vampires, possessed artists and clowns. They will all take care to ensure you hold your breath during the two-and-a-half hour show. Everything you experience here is real and happens right in front of your eyes. INQUISITION is like a terrible traffic accident — you cannot look, but you have to! Tickets range in price from 20-35 Euro and can be purchased online or after 2 p.m. the day of the show.

Place: Festplatz Gibber Kerb, Bleichwiesenstraße, 65203 Wiesbaden

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Web: http://zirkusdeshorrors.de/zdh/tour-tickets/gastspiel-in-wiesbaden/

Spring Dippemess in Frankfurt, April 7 – May 1

If you can’t get enough of carousels, Bratwurst and crafts, you can venture to Frankfurt’s largest and oldest fair (dating back to the 12th century) called “Dippemess” (“pottery market”) where you can find the wildest rides and attractions. Families with little kids will most likely enjoy the “Kids Area”. There will be a big fireworks display on the last day of the fair.

Place: Fairground at the Eissporthalle/Festplatz, 60385 Frankfurt am Main

Web: https://www.frankfurt-tourismus.de/en/Discover-Experience/Events/Festivals-in-Frankfurt/Spring-Dippemess

Beer brewers’ exhibition now through Sept. 3

An exhibition on the history of beer breweries in Mainz and Wiesbaden, “Na, denn Prost!” (“Well then, cheers”) is on display through Sept. 3. Entry is free. There will also be an accompanying program for the exhibition — a beer tasting is planned! Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heimatmuseum Dotzheim, Römergasse 13 in Wiesbaden.