Things to Do – April 27

We are currently searching for a dedicated volunteer column editor for this feature. The “Things to Do” column will run until the end of April 2017, and if no volunteer is found the column will cease at that time.

“Things to Do” is made possible with the help of community volunteers, with oversight from the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs office.

As always if you know of a great event or activity going on outside the gate please share it with us. Send the information in an email in English with the dates, times, cost, location, description and web address to garrisonwiesbaden@gmail.com with “Things to Do” in the subject line. Thanks for sharing!

Wine Days, Mainz, April 28 – May 1

Enjoy a variety of different wine specialties from the Rheinhessen area during this traditional event. The Mainz riverside turns into an area with many wine booths, live music, good food and familiar faces.

Place: Riverside between Thedodor-Heuss Bridge and Kaisertor, Mainz

Web: http://www.mainzer-weintage.de/

Eltviller Spring Festival, April 28 – May 1

Stroll through a colorful market with a variety of delicacies and healthy treats, as well as live music. Guided tours, carousels, and many more await you at this annual event.

Place: Eltville am Rhein, 65347 Eltville am Rhein

Web: https://www.rheinmain4family.de/events/show/event/eltviller-fruehlingsfest-1.html

Roman Market, Saalburg, April 29 – May 1

Enjoy and see traditional crafts, tools, food and other Roman items at the Saalburg between April 29 and May 1 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. all around this famous historic Roman site. Re-enactment groups will authentically show you how the Romans went about their day-to-day life, how they fought and how they spoke.

Place: Römerkastell Saalburg, Am Römerkastell 1, 61350 Bad Homburg

Web: www.saalburgmuseum.de

Open-Store Sunday, Mainz, April 30

Enjoy shopping on a Sunday in downtown Mainz from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Remember, that these types of events can be very crowded, especially if the weather is nice.

Place: Downtown Mainz

Web: http://www.mainz.de/freizeit-und-sport/feste-und-veranstaltungen/veranstaltungskalender.php?sp-mode=eventdetail&sp-detail=108546&sp-detail-date=164498

Family Bike Sunday, May 7

The “Family-Bike-Sunday” is an all-day 40km round trip through a valley called “Ems- and Wörsbachtal.” It is an easy-going course with only a few light uphill parts. Although there is an official starting point 10 a.m. in Niederbrechen) you can join the tour wherever you want.

If you manage to ride the whole round trip and collect all stamps of the 7 stations (cards for the stamps will be given out at the stations), you get the chance to win a valuable cross bike or one of the numerous other prizes. All stations also offer food and drinks for a comfortable break.

Everyone is welcome: Families with their kids, groups of all ages, everybody! For more information and a map of the bike tour: en.idstein.de

German Sekt Day, May 13

Sekttag bei Henkel is Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wiesbaden, Henkell & Co. champagne factory in Wiesbaden on Biebricher Allee 142. Entry is free. Come celebrate with a party before Mother’s Day with music, take a tour of the cellar where Sekt is made, alcohol-free Sekt is also available, many varieties of Sekt will be available for purchase, Westbunch LIVE will be there playing classics, rock and soul. Entertainment and activities will be available for kids. More information: www.henkell-sektkellerei.de



Baby World Expo, May 19-21

It doesn’t matter if you are a new mom, just found out you are expecting, or if you are working on plans to expand the family, you will find everything you need at the Baby World Expo in Frankfurt am Main, May 19 to 21. The event will feature experts on child safety, nutrition, and many other options. It is a very popular event. Make sure to dress comfortably as the event is in a very large space.

Place: Messe Frankfurt – Hall 5, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main

Time: May 19 and 20 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Web: http://www.babywelt-frankfurt.de/de/Home.html

Idstein Wine Festival, May 25

Enjoy the wonderful combination of Idstein’s historic old town and wines from the Rheingau region. The mayor of Idstein will open the wine festival Thursday, May 25 at 12:30. Rheingau winemakers will present their actual wines as well as excellent vintages of previous years. Celebrate, taste and enjoy red, white and rosé wines and champagne specialties. A varied program of music and the extraordinary atmosphere of Idstein’s old town with its half-timbered houses guarantee a wonderful weekend! More information: en.idstein.de

Kranzplatz Festival, May 25-29

Kranzplatzfest offers a wide range of music, including rock, pop, jazz, soul and reggae as well as a variety of food and drinks. This outdoor street festival includes a traditional flea market, which guests can browse while taking in the tunes.

Place: Kranzplatz, 65183 Wiesbaden

Web: http://www.kranzplatzfest-wiesbaden.de/KRANZPLATZFEST/Home.html

Weiterstädter Asparagus Festival, April 13 – June 25

Come to the Bauer Lipp farm to enjoy the asparagus festival from mid-April to the end of June. Delicious asparagus dishes, live music on Sundays and holidays, and a large playground offer plenty of variety for all ages. The idyllic beer garden and the large tent guarantee a pleasant stay in all weather. The farm is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Place: Steinbrücker Hof, 64331 Weiterstadt

Web: http://www.spargelfestival.de/

40th Annual Wilhelm Street Festival – Theatrium, June 9-10

The Wilhelm Street festival is one of the oldest street festivals in Germany dating back to 1977. The historical event also happens to take place on one of the oldest streets in Wiesbaden – Wilhelmstrasse. From June 9 to 11 fest goers can enjoy a great variety of stage acts, delicious cuisine (ranging over 120 food stands), and the handcrafted market where with over 140 exhibitors of unique accessories. The event takes place Fri. June 9 from noon to 2 p.m., and Sat., June 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Wellritzstraße, 65183 Wiesbaden

Web: http://www.wiesbaden.de/en/living-in-wiesbaden/festivities-markets/festivities/street-festival-wilhelmstrasse.php

Chairlift Assmannshausen

Enjoy a ride through the leafy forests of Niederwald to the ‘Jagdschloss Niederwald’ hunting lodge and wildlife park in Assmannshausen. Admire panoramic views of the Rhein Valley over the picturesque village of Assmannshausen. Roundtrip tickets cost 7 Euros Adults, 5 Euros one-way, 8 Euros ‘cable car/chair lift’ combi-ticket to Rüdesheim, reductions for groups and children. Niederwald Seilbahn GmbH, 65385

Assmannshausen. For combi-ticket see ‘Ring Ticket’ and ‘Romanticism Tour,’ www.ruedesheim.de/en/see-discover/cable-car/

Wine Tasting Stands

Local towns along the Rhine river make their local wine available at tasting stands in their villages. Operating hours will vary from March through October and some staying open as late as November.

Opening Hours:

Eltville at the Rhine River promenade: Mid March to October / Monday to Friday from 4 p.m., Saturday from 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.

Hattenheim at the Rhine River meadows: April to October / Monday to Friday from 5 p.m., Saturday from 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m.

Erbach, at the parking lot Rheinallee: April to October / Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m.

Martinsthal, next to the playground Walluftal: May to early October / Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. Rauenthal, Weinbergstrasse direction Bubenhäuser Höhe: March to November / Wednesday to Friday from 4 p.m., Saturday from 3 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m.

Magic Bike Rüdesheim, June 15-18

Join hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts for a ride through the Rheinvalley during the 16th Magic Bike Rüdesheim am Rhein, June 15 to 18. The Middle Rhein Valley is an ideal motor bike region with beautiful routes along the Rhine and the hills of the Taunus and Hunsrück. Two imposing castles are the backdrop for a meeting with old and new friends. For more information in English go to http://www.magic-bike-ruedesheim.com/

Ongoing “Things To Do”

In case you missed it… there is still an opportunity to catch a few of these events.

Circus of Horror, April 7 – 23

Come along on a trip to Nosferatu’s torture chamber and experience a spectacular and ever surprising show. Breakneck stunts, crazy artists, crazed clowns and mad freaks await you! Straightaway in the foyer, bizarre figures will give you the shivers. Take a seat on one of the 1,400 pitches on the edge of the manege of demons, vampires, possessed artists and clowns. They will all take care to ensure you hold your breath during the two-and-a-half hour show. Everything you experience here is real and happens right in front of your eyes. INQUISITION is like a terrible traffic accident — you cannot look, but you have to! Tickets range in price from 20-35 Euro and can be purchased online or after 2 p.m. the day of the show.

Place: Festplatz Gibber Kerb, Bleichwiesenstraße, 65203 Wiesbaden

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Web: http://zirkusdeshorrors.de/zdh/tour-tickets/gastspiel-in-wiesbaden/

Spring Dippemess in Frankfurt, April 7 – May 1

If you can’t get enough of carousels, Bratwurst and crafts, you can venture to Frankfurt’s largest and oldest fair (dating back to the 12th century) called “Dippemess” (“pottery market”) where you can find the wildest rides and attractions. Families with little kids will most likely enjoy the “Kids Area”. There will be a big fireworks display on the last day of the fair.

Place: Fairground at the Eissporthalle/Festplatz, 60385 Frankfurt am Main

Web: https://www.frankfurt-tourismus.de/en/Discover-Experience/Events/Festivals-in-Frankfurt/Spring-Dippemess

Beer brewers’ exhibition now through Sept. 3

An exhibition on the history of beer breweries in Mainz and Wiesbaden, “Na, denn Prost!” (“Well then, cheers”) is on display through Sept. 3. Entry is free. There will also be an accompanying program for the exhibition — a beer tasting is planned! Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heimatmuseum Dotzheim, Römergasse 13 in Wiesbaden.

Wäldchestag, through June 6

Celebrating the “national holiday” of the metropolis of Frankfurt, there is a bundle of fun to be had by all. Featuring rides, games, and a large selection of food, this park is sure to be a welcoming location for anyone.

Place: Kaiserstraße 56, 60329 Frankfurt am Main

Web: https://www.frankfurt-tourismus.de/en/Discover-Experience/Events/Festivals-in-Frankfurt/Waeldchestag