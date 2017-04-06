Things to do – April 6, 2017

“Things to Do” is made possible with the help of community volunteers, with oversight from the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs office. Know of something great going on outside the gate? Send us an email in English with the dates, times, cost, location, description and web address to garrisonwiesbaden@gmail.com with “Things to Do” in the subject line. Thanks for sharing!

Circus of Horror, April 7 – 23

Come along on a trip to Nosferatu’s torture chamber and experience a spectacular and ever surprising show. Breakneck stunts, crazy artists, crazed clowns and mad freaks await you! Straightaway in the foyer, bizarre figures will give you the shivers. Take a seat on one of the 1,400 pitches on the edge of the manege of demons, vampires, possessed artists and clowns. They will all take care to ensure you hold your breath during the two-and-a-half hour show. Everything you experience here is real and happens right in front of your eyes. INQUISITION is like a terrible traffic accident — you cannot look, but you have to! Tickets range in price from 20-35 Euro and can be purchased online or after 2 p.m. the day of the show.

Place: Festplatz Gibber Kerb, Bleichwiesenstraße, 65203 Wiesbaden

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Web: http://zirkusdeshorrors.de/zdh/tour-tickets/gastspiel-in-wiesbaden/

Spring Dippemess in Frankfurt, April 7 – May 1

If you can’t get enough of carousels, Bratwurst and crafts, you can venture to Frankfurt’s largest and oldest fair (dating back to the 12th century) called “Dippemess” (“pottery market”) where you can find the wildest rides and attractions. Families with little kids will most likely enjoy the “Kids Area”. There will be a big fireworks display on the last day of the fair.

Place: Fairground at the Eissporthalle/Festplatz, 60385 Frankfurt am Main

Web: https://www.frankfurt-tourismus.de/en/Discover-Experience/Events/Festivals-in-Frankfurt/Spring-Dippemess

Spring Fair in Mainz, April 8 – 23

Venture across the river to the capital of Rhineland-Palatinate to visit the Spring Fair at the shores of the Rhine River. Experience carnival atmosphere, carousels, crafts and good food between the Theodor-Heuss-Bridge and the so-called Kaisertor (the area to the right of the bridge when you’re crossing the river coming from Kastel). For two weeks you can enjoy many new rides, such as a tunnel of horror, a super slide, the Break Dance ride and a magic world for kids.

Place: Rhine Riverside, Mainz

Web: http://www.mainz.de/freizeit-und-sport/feste-und-veranstaltungen/veranstaltungskalender.php?sp-mode=eventdetail&sp-detail=108258&sp-detail-date=164044

Historic Easter Market, Ronneburg, April 8 – 9

Find out what Easter was like in Medieval times. This historic Easter market takes place at the Ronneburg and will feature customs, traditions, arts and crafts from times long ago. Children can pet the Easter bunny, color giant eggs, participate in a kight’s tournament or ride on a donkey.

Place: Burg Ronneburg, Ronneburg

Web: www.burg-ronneburg.de/historischer-ostermarkt

More Easter Markets, April 8 – 9

– Erfurtshäuser Ostermarkt, Bürgerhaus Mardorf, Kleiner Rossdorfer Weg 1, Mardorf-Amöneburg

– Easter Market Kirchhain, City Center, Am Markt, Kirchhain

– Easter Market Neu-Anspach, Freilichtmuseum Hessenpark Laubweg 5, Neu-Anspach

– Babenhäuser Easter Market, Markplatz, Babenhausen

– International Easter Market, Luisenpark Mannheim, Theodor-Heuss-Anlage 2, Mannheim

– Easter Creative Market, Hofgut Schweinheim, Unterhainstrasse 50-52, Aschaffenburg

More Easter Markets, April 9

– Easter and Spring Market Lauterbach, Marktplatz, Lauterbach

– Borkener Easter Market, City Center, Am Marktplatz, Borken (Hessen)

Witches Market, Idstein, April 8 – 9

For the 13th time, the historic town of Idstein celebrates this traditional medieval festival, which takes place around the historic Witch’s Tower. The event features traditional medieval customs, traditions, arts, and crafts. Children are welcome to participate in a knight’s tournament. People dressed up in medieval clothes will receive a discount on admission tickets.

Place: Schlossgasse, Idstein

Web: www.idsteiner-hexenmarkt.de

Designer Shoe Fair, Langen, April 11

Buy designer shoes at discounted prices of up to 80% off the original price at this event at the Stadthalle Langen.

Place: Neue Stadthalle Langen, Südliche Ringstrasse 77, Langen

Web: http://www.neue-stadthalle-langen.de/de/veranstaltung/event/68311,1018/markenschuhverkauf-11-04-2017.html

Medieval Easter Market, Mainz-Kastel, April 15–17 (Mittelalterliches Osterspektakel in der Reduit)

Many Medieval clubs and organizations will dress up and will take you back in time with music, knights’ games, falconry, a hand-operated Ferris wheel, horses and a fairy tale tent. The over 100 participants of the fair will show how crafts were done back in the dark times and will offer clothes and accessories for sale. Special highlight is the appearance of Dalias-Lane, who will spoil visitors with their traditional Irish music on Sunday, April 16 at 8:15 p.m.

Place: Reduit Mainz-Kastel, Am Rheinufer, Mainz-Kastel

Web: www.prohistory.de/event

German “Mittelalterliches Osterspektakel in der Reduit”

Historic Easter Market, Loreley, April 15 – 17

Another traditional Medieval Easter Market takes place for the 10th time at the Loreley this weekend. Around 70 different artists and craftsmen will display their crafts.

Place: Loreley-Plateau

Web: http://www.suendenfrei.tv/veranstaltungskalender/einzelansicht/article/15-17-april-2017.html

Spring Fest, Wiesbaden, April 21– 24

A number of popular fairground rides and an abundance of food stands offering both hearty and sweet treats await visitors on Elsässer Platz on the weekend after Easter.

Place: Elsässer Platz, Wiesbaden

Web: http://www.wiesbaden.de/leben-in-wiesbaden/freizeit/feste/fruehlingsfest.php

Wine Days, Mainz, April 28 – May 1

Enjoy a variety of different wine specialties from the Rheinhessen area during this traditional event. The Mainz riverside turns into an area with many wine booths, live music, good food and familiar faces.

Place: Riverside between Thedodor-Heuss Bridge and Kaisertor, Mainz

Web: http://www.mainzer-weintage.de/

Ongoing “Things To Do”

In case you missed it. There is still an opportunity to catch a few of these events.

Beer brewers’ exhibition now through Sept. 3

An exhibition on the history of beer breweries in Mainz and Wiesbaden, “Na, denn Prost!” (“Well then, cheers”) is on display through Sept. 3. Entry is free. There will also be an accompanying program for the exhibition — a beer tasting is planned! Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heimatmuseum Dotzheim, Römergasse 13 in Wiesbaden.