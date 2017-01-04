Winter in the Castle

Through Feb. 28 the Freudenberg Palace is once again a source of inspiration to discover winter. The ice chamber is a festival of cold sensation at -22 degrees Celsius, ice flowers bloom on three beds, icicles grow freely and snowflakes are bred in a trial plant. A candle-making station, fires in the hearth and in the park bring out the warmth. Ticket prices range from €5 to €15. Open Tuesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Mondays. More information: www.schlossfreudenberg.de/paedagogen/fuehrung-buchen/kaelte-waerme.html. (Freudenbergstraße 224-226 in Wiesbaden)

The Wizard of Oz

See the beloved story where Dorothy and her companions learn that what they are seeking can be found within at the Hessisches Staatstheater, Großes Haus, Christian-Zais-Straße 3 in Wiesbaden. For ticket prices and show times, visit www.staatstheater-wiesbaden.de/programm/spielplan/der-zauberer-von-oz-2016-2017/2267/.

Ice skating

The Henkell-Kunsteisbahn, named after the former company manager of the Henkell sparkling wine cellar, is Wiesbaden’s only winter sports venue. During the winter season ice-skating discos take place, with up-to-date music and light effects, which makes the sports center a popular meeting place for the young. For the smallest ice skaters, ice skating aids are available for the first steps on the ice. Ice skates are available to borrow with an ID card or €100deposit. Single tickets for children and youth up to 18 years cost €1.50, and tickets for adults are €3. Open through March. (Henkell-Kunsteisbahn, Hollerbornstraße 38).Visit www.wiesbaden.de.

Public Baths and Spas

Outside it is cold, and the body and spirit long for refreshing relaxation. During the colder days, a visit to the spa is an extraordinary event. Kaiser-Friedrich-Spa and Thermalbad Aukammtal are served by the city’s hot springs and have various types of sauna and massage programs on offer. For information, in English, see www.wiesbaden.de/en/sports/baths/.

Wiesbaden Farmers’ Market

The farmers’ market invites residents and guests of Wiesbaden to do their grocery shopping on the Dern’sche Gelände Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fruits and vegetables, as well as other agricultural and forestry products and fish are for sale. Stands also sell baked goods, small warm dishes and beverages to help you keep going.

Mainz Ice World

One of the world’s largest covered ice and snow sculpture exhibitions is open through Jan. 15. Nineteen international artists worked with 200 tons of snow and 200 tons of ice to create the displays. Tickets for adults cost €12.50€, tickets for children 4 to 14 cost €8.50 and family tickets (two adults and two children) cost €35. Sunday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit http://eiswelt-mainz.de. (Altes Postlager Mainz, Mainzer Hauptbahnhof, Ausgang West.)

Monty Python’s Spamalot

The English Theatre in Frankfurt presents Monty Python’s Spamalot,” now through Feb. 19. The high-flying extravaganza of stage madness and melody, is “lovingly ripped off from” the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The show retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table on an epic quest to find the Holy Grail. Ticket prices range from approximately €35 to €50. Go to www.english-theatre.de/monty-pythons-spamalot/ (Gallusanlage 7, 60329 Frankfurt)

Free entry at Museum

Adults have free entry to the Wiesbaden Museum on the first Saturday of each month (which falls on Jan. 7 this month). The museum welcomes visitors to an invaluable experience and to the fascinating worlds of nature and art. The museum, located at Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 2 is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.