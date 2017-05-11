Things to Do – May 11

We are currently searching for a dedicated volunteer column editor for this feature. If you, or someone you know is interested in volunteering, please visit http://www.myarmyonesource.com and sign up to volunteer through U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden ACS.

“Things to Do” is made possible with the help of community volunteers, with oversight from the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs office. As always if you know of a great event or activity going on outside the gate please share it with us. Send the information in an email in English with the dates, times, cost, location, description and web address to garrisonwiesbaden@gmail.com with “Things to Do” in the subject line. Thanks for sharing!

Apple Blossom Festival in Naurod, May 12 – May 15

When the apple blossoms are in full bloom, Nauroders invite visitors to celebrate this Springtime tradition in their 4-day fest in the heart of Naurod. Two parades, traditional food and drink, stages, an apple blossom queen and of course carnival rides make this annual festival special. One highlight this year is the traditional “apple box race”, a soap box race down the main street in which the Lord Mayor of Wiesbaden races the Lord Mayor of Mainz in a speedy race.

Place: Downtown Naurod (Auringer Strasse), Naurod

Web: www.ig-naurod.de/cms/index.php/aeppelbluetefest

German Sekt Day, May 13

Sekttag bei Henkel is Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wiesbaden, Henkell & Co. champagne factory in Wiesbaden on Biebricher Allee 142. Entry is free. Come celebrate with a party before Mother’s Day with music, take a tour of the cellar where Sekt is made, alcohol-free Sekt is also available, many varieties of Sekt will be available for purchase, Westbunch LIVE will be there playing classics, rock and soul. Entertainment and activities will be available for kids. More information: www.henkell-sektkellerei.de

Stijl (“Style”) Market Mainz, May 13 – May 14

Experience young design in an old setting. The annual style market in Mainz will let you enjoy design products, clothes, crafts, furniture, jewelry and much more on 4,000 square meters at Halle 45 in Mainz.

Place: Halle 45, Haupstrasse 17-19, 55120 Mainz

Web: www.halle45.de

Vintage Car Meeting at Technikmuseum Speyer, May 13 – May 14

Spinning tires, howling engines, shining vintage cars and the piercing sound of steam train whistle and much more will enchant visitors of the Technikmuseum Speyer during the “Brazzeltag” – the big meeting of vintage car lovers. Of course, visitors can still enjoy everything else that the museum has to offer, including a peak into a Lufthansa Boeing 747.

Place: Technik Museum Speyer, Am Technik Museum 1, 67346 Speyer

Web: www.speyer.technik-museum.de/

Fire Department Frankfurt Open House for Children, Frankfurt, May 13, 20, 27 and June 3

If your child speaks and understand some German, you are welcome to enroll it in a firefighter training for kids age 3-12 with the fire department Frankfurt. In two hours, experienced fire fighters will explain what a firefighter does, why it’s a dangerous job, but also why it’s so exciting and interesting to work at a fire department. Kids can see the whole fire station and take a look into the big fire trucks. If your child is interested in participating (€10 participation fee), please enroll them at www.feuerwehr-frankfurt.de. At least one adult needs to be present during the event.

Place: Feuerwehr Frankfurt a. M., Feuerwehrstrasse 1, 60435 Frankfurt am Main

Web: www.feuerwehr-frankfurt.de

Street Food Festival and Open-Store-Sunday, Geisenheim, May 13 – May 14

The university of Geisenheim invites food lovers to experience culinary delicacies in their Street Food Festival on Mother’s Day weekend. Among the famous street food trucks, you can stroll through the city during Open-Store Sunday while listening to good music and enjoying some quality food.

Place: Geisenheim Downtown area

Web: www.pps-studios.de/streetfood-festival/

Green Sauce Festival, Frankfurt, May 13 – May 20

For one whole week, Rossmarkt square in the Frankfurt city center will be celebrating this brightly-colored sauce made with seven herbs: chive, borage, salad burnet, chervil, sorrel, parsley and cress. There will be lunchtime and other culinary delights to try, plus a program of evening entertainment. Each day of the festival, visitors have the opportunity to pick a winner from the many cooking teams sent forth by Frankfurt’s hotel and restaurant trade. On the final night, one of 49 restaurants will be awarded the title of best green sauce in the region. Guten Appetit!

Place: Rossmarkt, Frankfurt am Main

Web: www.pps-studios.de/streetfood-festival/

Mother’s Day at Opel Zoo, Kronberg im Taunus, May 14

Come celebrate Mother’s Day with the many animal mothers at Opel Zoo. Mothers can enjoy a relaxing brunch with Jazz music, while kids can participate in fun-filled activities.

Place: Opel-Zoo, Am Opel-Zoo 3, 61476 Kronberg im Taunus

Web: www.opel-zoo.de

Baby World Expo, May 19-21

It doesn’t matter if you are a new mom, just found out you are expecting, or if you are working on plans to expand the family, you will find everything you need at the Baby World Expo in Frankfurt am Main, May 19 to 21. The event will feature experts on child safety, nutrition, and many other options. It is a very popular event. Make sure to dress comfortably as the event is in a very large space.

Place: Messe Frankfurt – Hall 5, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main

Web: http://www.babywelt-frankfurt.de/de/Home.html

Hesse Dance Tournament, Frankfurt, May 20 – May 21

Every year, more than 7,000 hobby dancers from all over Germany participate in this traditional tournament in the Eissporthalle Frankfurt. 8 dance floors will have spectacular shows and tough dance performances spread over 3 days. Visitors are welcome to enjoy the event for free.

Place: Eissporthalle Frankfurt, Am Bornheimer Hang 4, 65931 Frankfurt am Main

Web: www.frankfurt.de/sixcms/detail.php

Lufthansa Classic Days, Hattersheim, May 20 – May 21

Every year at the end of May, the downtown area of Hattersheim transforms into a German Oldtimer museum. More than 2,800 participating vintage cars will be on display, drawing in nearly 70,000 visitors. This makes the event the largest Oldtimer Festival in Germany.

Place: Marktplatz Hattersheim, 65795 Hattersheim am Main

Web: www.klassikertage.de

Idstein Wine Festival, May 25

Enjoy the wonderful combination of Idstein’s historic old town and wines from the Rheingau region. The mayor of Idstein will open the wine festival Thursday, May 25 at 12:30. Rheingau winemakers will present their actual wines as well as excellent vintages of previous years. Celebrate, taste and enjoy red, white and rosé wines and champagne specialties. A varied program of music and the extraordinary atmosphere of Idstein’s old town with its half-timbered houses guarantee a wonderful weekend! More information: en.idstein.de

Kranzplatz Festival, May 25-29

Kranzplatzfest offers a wide range of music, including rock, pop, jazz, soul and reggae as well as a variety of food and drinks. This outdoor street festival includes a traditional flea market, which guests can browse while taking in the tunes.

Place: Kranzplatz, 65183 Wiesbaden

Web: http://www.kranzplatzfest-wiesbaden.de/KRANZPLATZFEST/Home.html

Courtyard Festival Biebrich, May 26-28

Discover the picturesque inner courtyards of Biebrich, which will be accessible to the public for this annual festival. Twenty-five bands will play in approximately 20 courtyards in various locations. On Saturday, a children’s flea market and fun area will entertain the youngest guests. Sunday will feature a children’s playground, camp fire and vintage cars and motorcycles. Gourmet foods and local wines will be available.

Time: May 26 from 5 to 11 p.m., May 27 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and May 28 from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Web: http://www.wiesbaden.de/en/living-in-wiesbaden/festivities-markets/festivities/courtyard-festival-biebrich.php or hoefefest.de.

Festival 4 Family, Frankfurt, May 28

Enjoy a whole day full of family fun and entertainment during this event at the Commerzbank Stadium, Frankfurt this Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the whole family can enjoy activities, games, shows, crafts and much more in this large indoor event space. Meet Princess Anna and Queen Elsa, take a picture with a storm trooper and enjoy many more fun things during this annual event. Best of all: admission is free!

Place: Commerzbank Arena Frankfurt, Mörfelder Landstraße 362, 60528 Frankfurt am Main

Web: https://www.festival4family.de/

Medieval Tournament, Königstein im Taunus, May 27 – May 28

Take a trip back in time to the Middle Ages at the Knights’ Tournament May 27 and 28 in Königstein im Taunus. The market ceremonially opens on Saturday at noon, and children from the audience will be chosen to help their knights as a squire during the tournament. Two tournaments will be held on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The medieval market, plus music, performances and camp life will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Place: Burg Königstein, Königstein im Taunus

Web: http://www.rittervonkoenigstein.de/index.php/ritterturnier/16-ritterturnier-englisch

Open Ohr Festival, June 2 – June 5

Boasting 10,000 visitors every year, over 300 performing artists, and four full days of entertainment, the Open Ohr Festival is an event to see. On top of the music, it holds an overarching theme that incorporates into the event, with this year’s theme being modern slavery. The event runs from June 2 to June 5, with opening times varying. Full duration tickets cost 40 Euros, a ticket including a campsite costs 56 Euros, and you can buy individual days for varying prices on the site. Parking is very limited, so carpooling or taking public transportation is highly recommended.

Place: Windmühlenstraße, 55131 Mainz

Web: http://www.openohr.de/startseite.html

Münzenberg Medieval Festival, June 3-5

Take a step back in time at the Münzenberg Medieval Festival. For three days, the area around the fortress will transform and offer a wide array of traditional food, clothes, jewelry and activities. Get an up-close look at the lives of blacksmiths, artisans and tailors. Live-action jousting, battles between knights and children’s tournaments add to this lively event.

Place: Burg Münzenberg, Burgweg, 35516 Münzenberg

Times: Sat: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Mon 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Web: http://www.veranstaltung-hessen.de/mittelalter-spektakulum-muenzenberg-qqa1890851a

Wäldchestag, June 3 – June 6

The metropolis of Frankfurt has been celebrating these days as its “national holidays” for centuries, it is as an important part of Frankfurt’s urban life. The majority of Frankfurt’s citizens leave their work by midday in order to take part in rides, food, and other activities. The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., and on Monday and Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Place: Kaiserstraße 56, 60329 Frankfurt/Main

Web: https://www.frankfurt-tourismus.de/en/Discover-Experience/Events/Festivals-in-Frankfurt/Waeldchestag

Weiterstädter Asparagus Festival, through June 25

Come to the Bauer Lipp farm to enjoy the asparagus festival from mid-April to the end of June. Delicious asparagus dishes, live music on Sundays and holidays, and a large playground offer plenty of variety for all ages. The idyllic beer garden and the large tent guarantee a pleasant stay in all weather. The farm is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Place: Steinbrücker Hof, 64331 Weiterstadt

Web: http://www.spargelfestival.de/

40th Annual Wilhelm Street Festival – Theatrium, June 9-10

The Wilhelm Street festival is one of the oldest street festivals in Germany dating back to 1977. The historical event also happens to take place on one of the oldest streets in Wiesbaden – Wilhelmstrasse. From June 9 to 11 fest goers can enjoy a great variety of stage acts, delicious cuisine (ranging over 120 food stands), and the handcrafted market where with over 140 exhibitors of unique accessories. The event takes place Fri. June 9 from noon to 2 p.m., and Sat., June 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Wellritzstraße, 65183 Wiesbaden

Web: http://www.wiesbaden.de/en/living-in-wiesbaden/festivities-markets/festivities/street-festival-wilhelmstrasse.php

Mainzer Museum Night, June 10

With the focus on artistic and thematic exhibitions, Mainz offers extraordinary programs on this particular night. 42 Mainz art and cultural institutions will open their doors for the 11th annual Mainz Museum Night, taking place between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Place: Citadel, Building C (At the 87th monument), 55131 Mainz

Web: http://www.mainz.de/freizeit-und-sport/feste-und-veranstaltungen/museumsnacht.php

Johannisnacht in Mainz, June 23 – June 26

Celebrating the remembrance of Johannes Guttenburg, inventor of the printing press, Mainz has four days of various activities and atmosphere. Hosting exhibitions, the merry printers’ baptisms, fireworks, sports activities, and much more, this year’s special is street artists. The event has free entry on all days, so there is no downside to visiting!

Place: City Center of Mainz (Various Squares and Plazas)

Web: http://www.mainz.de/en/service/johannisnacht-en.php#SP-grouplist-5-1:4

Chairlift Assmannshausen

Enjoy a ride through the leafy forests of Niederwald to the ‘Jagdschloss Niederwald’ hunting lodge and wildlife park in Assmannshausen. Admire panoramic views of the Rhein Valley over the picturesque village of Assmannshausen. Roundtrip tickets cost 7 Euros Adults, 5 Euros one-way, 8 Euros ‘cable car/chair lift’ combi-ticket to Rüdesheim, reductions for groups and children. Niederwald Seilbahn GmbH, 65385

Assmannshausen. For combi-ticket see ‘Ring Ticket’ and ‘Romanticism Tour,’ www.ruedesheim.de/en/see-discover/cable-car/

Wine Tasting Stands

Local towns along the Rhine river make their local wine available at tasting stands in their villages. Operating hours will vary from March through October and some staying open as late as November.

Opening Hours:

Eltville at the Rhine River promenade: Mid March to October / Monday to Friday from 4 p.m., Saturday from 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.

Hattenheim at the Rhine River meadows: April to October / Monday to Friday from 5 p.m., Saturday from 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m.

Erbach, at the parking lot Rheinallee: April to October / Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m.

Martinsthal, next to the playground Walluftal: May to early October / Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. Rauenthal, Weinbergstrasse direction Bubenhäuser Höhe: March to November / Wednesday to Friday from 4 p.m., Saturday from 3 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m.

Magic Bike Rüdesheim, June 15-18

Join hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts for a ride through the Rheinvalley during the 16th Magic Bike Rüdesheim am Rhein, June 15 to 18. The Middle Rhein Valley is an ideal motor bike region with beautiful routes along the Rhine and the hills of the Taunus and Hunsrück. Two imposing castles are the backdrop for a meeting with old and new friends. For more information in English go to http://www.magic-bike-ruedesheim.com/

Ongoing “Things To Do”

In case you missed it… there is still an opportunity to catch a few of these events.

Beer brewers’ exhibition now through Sept. 3

An exhibition on the history of beer breweries in Mainz and Wiesbaden, “Na, denn Prost!” (“Well then, cheers”) is on display through Sept. 3. Entry is free. There will also be an accompanying program for the exhibition — a beer tasting is planned! Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heimatmuseum Dotzheim, Römergasse 13 in Wiesbaden.

Wäldchestag, through June 6

Celebrating the “national holiday” of the metropolis of Frankfurt, there is a bundle of fun to be had by all. Featuring rides, games, and a large selection of food, this park is sure to be a welcoming location for anyone.

Place: Kaiserstraße 56, 60329 Frankfurt am Main

Web: https://www.frankfurt-tourismus.de/en/Discover-Experience/Events/Festivals-in-Frankfurt/Waeldchestag