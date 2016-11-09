“Things to Do” is made possible with the help of community volunteers, with oversight from the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs office.

Know of something great going on outside the gate? Please send us an email in English with the dates, times, cost, location, description and web address to garrisonwiesbaden@gmail.com with “Things to Do” in the subject line. Thanks for sharing!

Disclaimer: “Things to Do” is a publication that lists local off-post events that might be of interest to the U.S. community in and around Wiesbaden and does not claim to be complete, nor does it constitute endorsement of any of the events or programs listed. It is designed to eliminate some of the language barrier and to help our U.S. community explore their Host Nation surroundings. For on-post activities, please check other info venues, such as the garrison website www.wiesbaden.army.mil and AFN radio (98.7). For Family and MWR events, visit http://wiesbaden.armymwr.com. Most event tickets are available at the Wiesbaden Tourist Office, Marktplatz 1, tel. 0611-1729780, or at the venue, if indicated.

Things to Do

Idstein Lantern Festival, Nov. 12

Don’t miss the Children’s Lantern Festival parade in Idstein, Nov. 12 beginning at 5 p.m. with the St. Martin’s play and music in front of town hall on König-Adolf-Platz. Then, St. Martin on his horse guides young and old alike through Idstein’s old town – the kid’s lanterns illuminating the dark and narrow alleys. The parade ends back at König- Adolf-Platz where the Idstein Boy and Girls Scouts will distribute free “St. Martin’s” cakes and sell mulled wine to adults.

Wiesbaden Puppet Show Festival, Nov. 12-26

The Wiesbaden Puppet Show Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. From Nov. 12 to 26, guests young and old are invited to be enchanted by the puppeteers. The Puppet Show Festival enriches the cultural offerings for children in Wiesbaden: 14 different shows will take spectators young and old into the fantastic world of puppet play this year. While the shows are performed in German, there may be some stories familiar to English speakers, including “The Snow Queen,” “Superworm” and Winnie the Pooh, which will be performed Nov. 17 at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. For other dates and times, see the link below. Tickets for the day cost 5€ for adults and children, and evening shows at 8:30 p.m. cost 8 Euro for adults and children.

Place: Kinderhaus Elsässer Platz, Klarenthalerstraße. 25, 65197 Wiesbaden

Web: http://www.wiesbaden.de/medien-zentral/dok/leben/gesellschaft-soziales/kinder/40-wiesbadener-puppenspiel-festival.pdf

ESWE Ice Skating – Nov. 16 through Jan. 8, 2017

Again for winter 2016-2017 it should read, “Ice skates on and off we go!” at the Warmen Damm behind the Hessian State Theater. For the 14th time ice skaters will get their money’s worth in the center of downtown Wiesbaden. Chalets, mulled wine, sausages, gingerbread and co. provide that authentic winter-feeling again, and the rink is only steps away from the Sternschnuppenmarkt, Wiesbaden’s “Shooting Star” Christmas market. The team from Lumen is taking care of the gastronomic program this year, and all sorts of winter fare are on offer. The entrance fee for ice skaters up to 12 years old is 3.50€, 4€ for adults. A 10-time card for children costs 30€, 35€ for adults. Ice skates can be rented for 4.50€.

Place: Am Warmen Damm, 65191 Wiesbaden

Time: Daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Public Baths and Spas

It’s getting colder outside and the body and spirit long for refreshing relaxation. During the colder days, a visit to the spa is an extraordinary event. Kaiser-Friedrich-Spa and Thermalbad Aukammtal are served by the city’s hot springs and have various types of sauna and massage programs on offer. For more information, in English, see www.wiesbaden.de/en/sports/baths/



German Holidays

Did you know? German holiday observances can vary from state-to-state. During the month of November there are no German Holidays celebrated in the state of Hessen; however, other states may have closures. The German “National Day of Mourning” falls on Sunday, Nov. 13 and commemorates the victims of war and violence. The German “Day of Prayer and Repentance” on Nov. 16 is a holiday that is only celebrated in the state of Saxony.

Bremen Town musicians, now through Dec. 3

The Papageno Music Theater presents the classic Brothers Grimm musical fairy tale, The Bremen Town Musicians. The tale is about an old donkey, whose master does not want him anymore. He runs away to Bremen to become a town musician, meeting an old hunting dog, a cat and a rooster. Those who have read the story will be able to follow along, although there are some new additions in this musical interpretation. The show runs through Dec. 3, Palmengartenstraße 11a in Frankfurt. Admission starts at 14€ for children 5 years and up.

Ice Skating at the Henkell Ice Rink – Now through March 2017

The Henkell-Kunsteisbahn, named after the former company manager of the Henkell sparkling wine cellar, is Wiesbaden’s only winter sports venue and was opened to the public on Dec. 23, 1972. During the winter ice-skating discos take place, with up-to-date music and light effects, which makes the sports center a popular meeting place for younger Wiesbadeners. For the smallest ice skaters, ice skating aids are available for the first steps on the ice. Food and drinks are available at the kiosk and ice skates can be rented for free with an ID card or 100€ deposit. Single tickets for children and youth up to 18 years cost 1.50€, and tickets for adults are 3€. Henkell- Kunsteisbahn, Hollerbornstraße 38. View hours online: www.wiesbaden.de/microsite/mattiaqua/

freizei teinrichtungen/henkell-kunsteisbahn/oeffnungszeiten.php.

Hochheim’s Wine Museum (last Thursday of every month)

Learn the art of planting and growing wine in both historic and modern times at the Hochheim am Main Winegrowing Museum. The museum is open weekends from 3 to 5 p.m. and the last Thursday of every month from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission cost €2 per person. Group tours in English available (minimum 10 people) including a tasting of the Hochheim’s winequeen-coronation wine. For more information email tourismus@hochheim.de (Cellars of Haus der Vereine, 65239 Wiesbaden Straße 1).

Wiesbaden Farmers’ Market (Wednesdays and Saturdays)

Do your grocery shopping at the farmers’ market in downtown Wiesbaden from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at Dern’sches Gelände. Fruits and vegetables, as well as other agricultural and forestry products, and fish are for sale. Vendors also sell baked goods, small warm dishes and beverages to help you keep going.