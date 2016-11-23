Public Baths and Spas

Outside it is getting colder, and the body and spirit long for refreshing relaxation. During the colder days, a visit to the spa is an extraordinary event. Kaiser-Friedrich-Spa and Thermalbad Aukammtal are served by the city’s hot springs and have various types of sauna and massage programs on offer. For more information, in English, see www.wiesbaden.de/en/sports/baths/.

ESWE Ice Skating

At the Warmen Damm behind the Hessian State Theater, ice skaters will get their money’s worth in the center of downtown Wiesbaden. Mulled wine, sausages and gingerbread provide that authentic winter feeling, and the rink is only steps away from the Sternschnuppenmarkt, Wiesbaden’s “Shooting Star” Christmas market. Entrance fee for ice skaters up to 12 years old is 3.50€, 4€ for adults. Ice skates can be rented for 4.50€. Daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 8. More information: www.wiesbaden.de/microsite/weihnachten-en/020/eiszeit-en.php.

Bremen Town musicians

The Papageno Music Theater presents the classic Brothers Grimm musical fairy tale, The Bremen Town Musicians. Runs through Dec. 3, Palmengartenstraße 11a in Frankfurt. Admission starts at 14€ for children 5 years and up.

Ice Skating

The Henkell-Kunsteisbahn, named after the former company manager of the Henkell sparkling wine cellar, is Wiesbaden’s only winter sports venue. During the winter season ice-skating discos take place, with up-to-date music and light effects, which makes the sports center a popular meeting place for younger Wiesbadeners. For the smallest ice skaters, ice skating aids are available for the first steps on the ice. Food and drinks are available at the kiosk and ice skates are available to borrow either with an ID card or 100€ deposit. Single tickets for children and youth up to 18 years cost 1.50€, and tickets for adults are 3€. Through March 2017. Henkell-Kunsteisbahn, Hollerbornstraße 38. View hours online: www.wiesbaden.de.

“Caravaggio’s Heirs — Baroque in Naples”

The fundamental contribution of Naples to European Art History is on display at the Museum Wiesbaden for the first time on this scale in a German museum. With loans from the Louvre in Paris, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna and the Museo di Capodimonte in Naples, the exhibition “Caravaggio’s Heirs – Baroque in Naples” will bring this flourishing Golden Age of Italian Painting to the Hessian State Capital for four months. Museum Wiesbaden, Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 2.Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Now through February 12.

