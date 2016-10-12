European Youth Circus, Oct. 13, 14, 15 and 16

Young artists come to Wiesbaden for this festival every two years in autumn. This year about 80 young European artists under 25 years of age meet for this competition and present their circus talents

to the Wiesbaden audience Oct. 13 and 14 with shows at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; an Oct. 15 gala at 7 p.m., and Oct. 16 gala at 11 a.m. (free) and 3 p.m. For more information, visit wiesbaden.de/circusfestival.

Rhein River Lights, Oct. 15

Rhein River Lights offers boat cruises Oct. 8 and 15 down the most picturesque parts of the Rhein, with views of Medieval castles and monasteries. A stopover at one of the charming Rhein-side towns, wine tastings, live music and dancing are included on this adventure, with a finale of fireworks where every spot on the boat is a “front-row seat.” For more information visit www.rhine-riverlights. com.

English Theatre for Families, Nov. 5

English Theatre for Families presents “Little Red Riding Hood,” at the Galli Theater Wiesbaden at 2 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets are €9 for adults and €6 for kids over 3. For more information, visit http://galli-wiesbaden.de/englisches-theater/.

Puppet Theater, Oct. 23

Well-known German children’s stories will be brought to life in one of the most beautiful puppet theaters in Germany through Oct. 23. THEATRO will be performing “Die Olchis,” “Mama Muh und die Krähe” (“Mama Cow and the Crow”), “Der kleine König” (“The Little King”) and “Die kleine Hexe”

(“The Little Witch”). Shows are intended for children and adults alike, with the hope that all will enjoy the theater together. Tickets for adults are €10, €8 for children. Thursdays are family day and all tickets are €7. (Theaterzelt am Festplatz Freudenberg, Veilchenweg, 65201 Wiesbaden) Thursdays and Fridays at 4:30 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (final Sunday at 2 p.m.) Doors and ticket windows will open 45 minutes prior to show time. For more information, see http://www.theatro-show.de.

The English Theatre Frankfurt, Oct. 27

“The Picture of Dorian Gray,” is playing now through Oct. 27 at The English Theatre Frankfurt. Monty Python’s Spamalot, Begins Nov. 12. Prices start at €27 for plays. Visit www.english-theatre.de/season-20162017/. For mature audiences only.

‘TasteTival’, various dates through Nov. 1

Enjoy a series of gourmet food and wine events during the ‘TasteTival’ in Mainz through Nov. 1 at the following locations and dates. For more information go to mainz.de.

Oct. 16 – Geberts wine bars, a lunch full of Burgundian

Oct. 22 – Atium Hotel, Diamond Night – Great Wine and Gastronomy Party

Oct. 30 – TasteTival Rheinhessen Tour 1

Nov. 1 – TasteTival Rheinhessen Tour 2

Hochheim’s Wine Museum (last Thursday of every month)

Learn the art of planting and growing wine in both historic and modern times at the Hochheim am Main Winegrowing Museum. The museum is open weekends from 3 to 5 p.m. and the last Thursday of every month from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission cost €2 per person. Group tours in English available (minimum 10 people) including a tasting of the Hochheim’s winequeen-coronation wine. For more information email tourismus@hochheim.de, (Cellars of Haus der Vereine, 65239 Wiesbaden Straße 1).

Wiesbaden Farmers’ Market (Wednesdays and Saturdays)

Do your grocery shopping at the farmers’ market in downtown Wiesbaden from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at Dern’sches Gelände. Fruits and vegetables, as well as other agricultural and forestry products, and fish are for sale. Vendors also sell baked goods, small warm dishes and beverages to help you keep going.