Oktoberfest Wiesbaden, Sept. 29

No need to travel to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest. Now you can experience the authentic Bavarian beer, music and food here in Wiesbaden at the Festplatz Gibber Kerb, Bleichwiesenstrasse. Official keg tapping is Sept. 29, which kicks off two weeks of celebration. Visit wiesbaden-oktoberfest.de for more info and a schedule of events.

Street Food Festival, Oct. 2 and 3

Vendors once again offer plenty of delights and ensure that the trend of the street food culture in the Hessian capital is further given a platform and the quality is kept high. With fare such as fine dining, classic barbecue, vegan, vegetarian and fast casual, the Street Food Market offers a variety of choices. Bonus — free carousel for the children. There is a €3 entrance donation. Market is Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. or later and Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at EDEKA C+C Großmarkts. For more information, see http://street-foodmarket.de or https://www.facebook.com/

StreetFoodMarketRheinMain?fref=ts.

Tour an apple farm, Oct. 3

The Appel Happel Farm, with its apples, pears, walnuts and other fresh produce and fresh apple juice is offering an English tour of the farm Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. (Marienborner Bergweb 33, 55127 Mainz-Marienborn). For more information, visit www.appel-happel.de.

The English Theatre Frankfurt, Oct. 27

“The Picture of Dorian Gray,” is playing now through Oct. 27 at The English Theatre Frankfurt. Monty Python’s Spamalot, Begins Nov. 12. Prices start at €27 for plays. Visit

www.english-theatre.de/season-20162017/.

‘TasteTival’, various dates through Nov. 1

Enjoy a series of gourmet food and wine events during the ‘TasteTival’ in Mainz through Nov. 1 at the following locations and dates. For more information go to mainz.de.

Oct. 1 – Hyatt Regency Mainz, Culinary JamSession

Oct. 7 and 8 – Restaurant BassenheimerHof, Rheinhessen Tuscany

Oct. 16 – Geberts wine bars, a lunch full of Burgundian

Oct. 22 – Atium Hotel, Diamond Night – Great Wine and Gastronomy Party

Oct. 30 – TasteTival Rheinhessen Tour 1

Nov. 1 – TasteTival Rheinhessen Tour 2

Rhein River Lights, Oct. 8 and 15

Rhein River Lights offers boat cruises Oct. 8 and 15 down the most picturesque parts of the Rhein, with views of Medieval castles and monasteries. A stopover at one of the charming Rhein-side towns, wine tastings, live music and dancing are included on this adventure, with a finale of fireworks where every spot on the boat is a “front-row seat.” For more information visit

www.rhine-riverlights. com.

Hochheim’s Wine Museum, last Thursday of every month

Learn the art of planting and growing wine in both historic and modern times at the Hochheim am Main Winegrowing Museum. The museum is open weekends from 3 to 5 p.m. and the last Thursday of every month from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission cost €2 per person. Group tours in English available (minimum 10 people) including a tasting of the Hochheim’s winequeen-coronation wine. For more information email tourismus@hochheim.de, (Cellars of Haus der Vereine, 65239 Wiesbaden Straße 1).