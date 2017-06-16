Third graders learn about consequences of shoplifting

Third grade students from Hainerberg Elementary got a look behind the scenes — and behind the cameras — at the Hainerberg PX recently during a loss prevention demonstration by officials.

Ron Pimentel, loss prevention manager at the PX on Hainerberg; Donald Rosenkrans, civilian misconduct program manager and Spc. Cody Richardson, military police officer, showed the children an interactive scenario of what happens when the Military Police get called for shoplifting.

One lucky volunteer was given a Pokémon card to put in his pocket. He was then handcuffed and patted down, at which point the card was discovered in his pocket.

The students got to see how the dozens of cameras in the PX can zoom in very close, event to the point of being able to read a name on an ID card.

Rosenkrans said it was a great opportunity for the kids to see what happens to a suspected shoplifter and ask questions. “It’s a good time for the kids to interact with the Military Police and us,” he said. “They love the camera stuff.”