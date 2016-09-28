Things To Do

Tour an apple farm, Oct. 3

September 28, 2016

The Appel Happel Farm, with its apples, pears, walnuts and other fresh produce and fresh apple juice is offering an English tour of the farm Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. (Marienborner Bergweb 33, 55127 Mainz-Marienborn). For more information, visit www.appel-happel.de.