The Appel Happel Farm, with its apples, pears, walnuts and other fresh produce and fresh apple juice is offering an English tour of the farm Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. (Marienborner Bergweb 33, 55127 Mainz-Marienborn). For more information, visit www.appel-happel.de.
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonSep 24 - 30, 2016
- Super E10 $2.485↑ $0.023
- Super $2.741↑ $0.027
- Super+ $2.966↑ $0.026
- Diesel $2.649↓ $0.010
