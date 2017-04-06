Traffic alert for A 671 due to damaged Hochheimer bridge

Editor’s note: The article “Schaden an Hochheimer Brücke: Fahrstreifen auf der A 671 gesperrt” was published online in German by the Merkurist, April 10, 2017, by Nicole Huber. Nadine Bower with the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs Office translated the article.

Traffic on A 671 between Gustavsburg and Hochheim Sued is reduced to one lane going towards Wiesbaden, according to Hessen Mobil.

The lane was already closed last Friday. Meanwhile the speed limit was reduced to 40 Km/h. The reason: Severe damage to the temporary structure of the Hochheim Bridge. This damage impacts traffic safety, says Hessen Mobil. The speed limit and the closure of one of the lanes will be in effect until further notice.

The temporary structure was supposed to adjust the deformations to the bridge that are caused by temperature changes and traffic. The structure was supposed to be replaced this year. Hessen Mobil contacted the responsible construction company immediately after the damage was discovered, so that the damage could be repaired soon. More information will be released as soon as a course of action is discovered.

