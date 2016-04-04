U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Ambassador John Emerson and his wife Kimberly joined Soldiers, civilians and their family members at the Strong Europe Café on Clay Kaserne, in Wiesbaden for Thanksgiving.

“While I have the title of Ambassador,” Emerson said “the men and women in uniform and their families are truly our ambassadors.”

Emerson and his wife have joined service members for Thanksgiving Dinner the past four years he has been Ambassador to Germany. This year they thanked all the service members, civilians and their families for all they do for our country, to protect not only the United States but also the cause of freedom.

“We are very, very grateful to have these folks that are willing to make the sacrifice to be away from home and to live here,” Emerson said.

Coming to Wiesbaden this year to join Soldiers and leaders stationed here for Thanksgiving was the Emerson’s way of saying thank you and giving back to those away from family and friends back in the United States but also to serve those who serve the nation. They stood behind the serving line dishing out turkey and stuffing to young and old alike.

“We are so very grateful to you for all that you do for our country and our world,” Kimberly Emerson said. “Happy Thanksgiving.”