Upcoming road closure

In order to address ongoing safety concerns, beginning May 1 Heerstrasse at the intersection of Weberstrasse, also known as the ring road, will be closed to through traffic. Heerstrasse is best known as the road in front of the Bldg. 1502 Child Development Center on Clay Kaserne. Bollards will be emplaced at the end of Heerstrasse at the west end of the road, effectively making Heerstrasse a dead-end road.

The change is based on assessments conducted by the Directorate of Emergency Services and Directorate of Public Works. Residents of housing on Heerstrasse and other drivers needing access to the Child Development Center may still access the road from the intersection at the east end. The traffic change will not affect pedestrian or bicycle access.