Three new businesses have been added to the authorized list of home-based businesses. The businesses below are allowed to conduct business in U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden as of Nov. 22, 2016. This list can also be found at www.herald-union.com/registered-home-based-businesses/.

Confident Wellness

Contact:Jocelyn Cadiz

jocelyn.cadiz@gmail.com

06126-9588974

Debi Spencer Photography

Contact:Deborah Spencer

debspen@hotmail.com

0175-7764116

3LE Photography

Contact:Lavina Hooser

LH3LE@yahoo.com

0151-14792396

Clinton’s 4 Legged Barber Shop

Contact:Clinton Phillips

clinton387@gmail.com

015111175401

Rodan & Fields

Contact:Nicole Linzey

nlinzey14@gmail.com

01628398846

Emely Campbell Photography

Contact:Emely Campbell

emelycampbell@yahoo.com

015116744751

Veterinary Services Inc

Contact:Kristi Hanna

kristidvm@hotmail.com

015253454735

Mommy Mentor Doula Services

Contact:Evie Shaefer

evie@mommymentordoula.com

017681448816

Genuine Photography by Evie

Contact:Evie Shaefer

genuinephotographybyevie@gmail.com

017681448816

Bonkers for Baking

Contact:Stacy Martin

bonkersforbaking@yahoo.com

01711149182

Roman Artesanales

Contact:Monica Roman

cantares_210_rm@hotmail.com

015122323881

For Goodness Cakes

Contact:Emily Bewley

littleswimmer8@hotmail.com

061194118812

McPlay-Occupational Therapy Services

Contact:Megan Cahan

megancahanot@gmail.com

Elka A Photography

Contact: Elzbieta Anttila

ela.ant@gmail.com

017672482426

Kansas City Life

Insurance/Mutual Funds

Contact: Michael Bussa

michael.bussa@t-online.de

0170 5801364

Anja Hunt Photography

Contact:Anja Hunt

anjahuntphotography@gmail.com

0176613844924

Beautiful Bites by Sydney

Contact:Sydney Klein

sydpisces@gmail.com

061124087134

Speech / Language / Feeding Therapy (New)

Contact: Laura Bobinsky

laura.bobinsky@gmail.com

01625611533

Mama T’s Kitchen (New)

Contact: Melody Garcia

mamatskitchen88@yahoo.com

01759836927

JK5 Mwireri Salon (New)

Contact: Joan Weth

kenyalioness@rocketmail.com

01701113478

For more information on home-based business, contact Donald Rosenkrans at (0611) 143-548-1003.