News Briefs

USAG Wiesbaden approved home-based businesses

December 7, 2016

Three new businesses have been added to the authorized list of home-based businesses. The businesses below are allowed to conduct business in U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden as of Nov. 22, 2016. This list can also be found at www.herald-union.com/registered-home-based-businesses/.

Confident Wellness
Contact:Jocelyn Cadiz
jocelyn.cadiz@gmail.com
06126-9588974

Debi Spencer Photography
Contact:Deborah Spencer
debspen@hotmail.com
0175-7764116

3LE Photography
Contact:Lavina Hooser
LH3LE@yahoo.com
0151-14792396

Clinton’s 4 Legged Barber Shop
Contact:Clinton Phillips
clinton387@gmail.com
015111175401

Rodan & Fields
Contact:Nicole Linzey
nlinzey14@gmail.com
01628398846

Emely Campbell Photography
Contact:Emely Campbell
emelycampbell@yahoo.com
015116744751

Veterinary Services Inc
Contact:Kristi Hanna
kristidvm@hotmail.com
015253454735

Mommy Mentor Doula Services
Contact:Evie Shaefer
evie@mommymentordoula.com
017681448816

Genuine Photography by Evie
Contact:Evie Shaefer
genuinephotographybyevie@gmail.com
017681448816

Bonkers for Baking
Contact:Stacy Martin
bonkersforbaking@yahoo.com
01711149182

Roman Artesanales
Contact:Monica Roman
cantares_210_rm@hotmail.com
015122323881

For Goodness Cakes
Contact:Emily Bewley
littleswimmer8@hotmail.com
061194118812

McPlay-Occupational Therapy Services
Contact:Megan Cahan
megancahanot@gmail.com

Elka A Photography
Contact: Elzbieta Anttila
ela.ant@gmail.com
017672482426

Kansas City Life
Insurance/Mutual Funds
Contact: Michael Bussa
michael.bussa@t-online.de
0170 5801364

Anja Hunt Photography
Contact:Anja Hunt
anjahuntphotography@gmail.com
0176613844924

Beautiful Bites by Sydney
Contact:Sydney Klein
sydpisces@gmail.com
061124087134

Speech / Language / Feeding Therapy (New)
Contact: Laura Bobinsky
laura.bobinsky@gmail.com
01625611533

Mama T’s Kitchen (New)
Contact: Melody Garcia
mamatskitchen88@yahoo.com
01759836927

JK5 Mwireri Salon (New)
Contact: Joan Weth
kenyalioness@rocketmail.com
01701113478

For more information on home-based business, contact Donald Rosenkrans at (0611) 143-548-1003.