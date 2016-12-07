Three new businesses have been added to the authorized list of home-based businesses. The businesses below are allowed to conduct business in U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden as of Nov. 22, 2016. This list can also be found at www.herald-union.com/registered-home-based-businesses/.
Confident Wellness
Contact:Jocelyn Cadiz
jocelyn.cadiz@gmail.com
06126-9588974
Debi Spencer Photography
Contact:Deborah Spencer
debspen@hotmail.com
0175-7764116
3LE Photography
Contact:Lavina Hooser
LH3LE@yahoo.com
0151-14792396
Clinton’s 4 Legged Barber Shop
Contact:Clinton Phillips
clinton387@gmail.com
015111175401
Rodan & Fields
Contact:Nicole Linzey
nlinzey14@gmail.com
01628398846
Emely Campbell Photography
Contact:Emely Campbell
emelycampbell@yahoo.com
015116744751
Veterinary Services Inc
Contact:Kristi Hanna
kristidvm@hotmail.com
015253454735
Mommy Mentor Doula Services
Contact:Evie Shaefer
evie@mommymentordoula.com
017681448816
Genuine Photography by Evie
Contact:Evie Shaefer
genuinephotographybyevie@gmail.com
017681448816
Bonkers for Baking
Contact:Stacy Martin
bonkersforbaking@yahoo.com
01711149182
Roman Artesanales
Contact:Monica Roman
cantares_210_rm@hotmail.com
015122323881
For Goodness Cakes
Contact:Emily Bewley
littleswimmer8@hotmail.com
061194118812
McPlay-Occupational Therapy Services
Contact:Megan Cahan
megancahanot@gmail.com
Elka A Photography
Contact: Elzbieta Anttila
ela.ant@gmail.com
017672482426
Kansas City Life
Insurance/Mutual Funds
Contact: Michael Bussa
michael.bussa@t-online.de
0170 5801364
Anja Hunt Photography
Contact:Anja Hunt
anjahuntphotography@gmail.com
0176613844924
Beautiful Bites by Sydney
Contact:Sydney Klein
sydpisces@gmail.com
061124087134
Speech / Language / Feeding Therapy (New)
Contact: Laura Bobinsky
laura.bobinsky@gmail.com
01625611533
Mama T’s Kitchen (New)
Contact: Melody Garcia
mamatskitchen88@yahoo.com
01759836927
JK5 Mwireri Salon (New)
Contact: Joan Weth
kenyalioness@rocketmail.com
01701113478
For more information on home-based business, contact Donald Rosenkrans at (0611) 143-548-1003.