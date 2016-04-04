ADAZI, Latvia — U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Fredrick Hodges, Commanding General of U. S. Army Europe, visited Camp Adazi, Latvia Sept. 24 to help coordinate future plans for Operation Atlantic Resolve in its Northern region (Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland). Atlantic Resolve is a U.S.-led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates the United States’ commitment to the collective security of NATO and enduring peace and stability in the region.

Along with Hodges, German Lt. Gen. H. L. Domröse, former commander of Allied Joint Forces Command, and Canadian Lt. Gen. Stephen Bowes, commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command, also visited Camp Adazi.

“I have seen a continuous increase in improvement and commitment of Latvian Ministry of Defense and Latvian militaries,” Hodges said during the visit. “Unity, and nations being committed to each other is what makes and keeps NATO the most successful alliance in the history of the world.”

The visit included a meeting between the USAREUR Commander and his fellow generals, as well as with Lt. Col. Mike Kloepper, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 173rd Airborne Brigade whose unit just arrived to Atlantic Resolve as part of a six-month rotation to work with allies in the region.

“For American Soldiers this is a great opportunity to live, train, and operate in a wonderful country that most of them might not know,” Hodges said. “It is a great opportunity for U.S. Soldiers, especially young leaders. I am confidant that they will accomplish their tasks and that they will get the most out of the opportunity.”

Lt. Col. Johnny A. Evans Jr., commander of the 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armor Brigade Combat Team, also met with Hodges. His unit just finished up their rotation and is beginning to depart the region.

“I am so proud of the way they have done this now,” Hodges said. “My wish for them all is they benefit personally and professionally from the rotation and they create some relationships that they will keep long after they go home.”

Leadership from both units selected five Soldiers who have distinguished themselves, to receive challenge coins from Hodges. After presenting the coins, Hodges ate at the dining facility in Camp Adazi, with Bowes and other leadership from the U.S. Army, Latvia, and Canada.

The commanding general will continue to circulate in the Atlantic Resolve Region to visit Soldiers and leadership.