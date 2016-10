A Value Added Tax, or VAT Satellite Office will be opening at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg Oct. 13. Customers can pick up, or drop off Value Added Tax forms Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 2:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held after the Community Information Exchange, Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m.