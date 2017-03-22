Vehicle processing services and TMP office relocating

The Vehicle Processing Center (POV in/out bound shipping), Vehicle Registration, and the Transportation Motor Pool office and POV inspection will move to Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013 from Mainz Kastel Housing over the next two weeks. Building 4013 is the first building on the left hand side after you enter through the main entrance of Mainz Kastel Station. (Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel).

Vehicle Shipping

The Vehicle Processing Center (VPC) in Wiesbaden will be closed on March 24 to relocate to the new facility on Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013. The VPC will resume POV shipping operations at the new facility at 8 a.m. March 27.

Vehicle Inspection

The POV Inspection station will remain on Mainz Kastel Housing until mid-April. Further information on this move will be made available closer to the move date.

Vehicle Registration

Vehicle Registration will close for relocation March 27 to 31, and reopen April 3 at their new location. For individuals clearing or requiring re-registration during the move dates, services can be obtained at the Sembach registration office. Location information and hours of operation can be found at http://www.eur.army.mil/rmv/Office_Locations/default.htm. Call ahead before heading out.

Transportation Motor Pool

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade Transportation Motor Pool or TMP Office will move to the new location in Bldg. 4013 on Mainz Kastel Station March 28. Customers requiring re-dispatch on March 28 are being asked to come in the day before or the day after the move.

Customers with NTV requests due for pick up on March 28 should report to the TMP at Mainz Kastel Housing to pick up the vehicle and return it to the new location. After March 28 all NTV returns and re-dispatches will be conducted at the new location on Mainz Kastel Station.

The TMP can be reached at the same phone numbers: DSN 548-1800/7840 or (0611)143-548-1800/7840.