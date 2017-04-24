Vietnam War Commemoration

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden is hosting a ceremony to thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War, including personnel who were held as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action, for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States and to thank and honor the families of these veterans. Living veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 are eligible to receive a pin. Veterans will be presented with commemorative lapel pins during a ceremony May 1 at 2 p.m. at the Mission Command Center on Clay Kaserne. For more information, contact Dennis Wahl at (0611) 143-548-1614.