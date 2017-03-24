Visit the Wiesbaden Tax Center by April 18

Tax season is well underway! The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Tax Center is open through April 18. Filing deadline is just a few weeks away. Wage and earning statements (W-2s) for Soldiers are available online at www.mypay.dfas.mil.

To help make sure your taxes are filed timely and accurately, keep in mind the following information:

State returns

United States citizens working overseas seas are still a legal resident of one of the 50 states or U.S. territories.

You may or may not need to file a state income tax return based on your residency.

Tax Center Hours:



Tax returns will be prepared by appointment only on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.

Wednesday is a walk-in day for simple returns only. On walk-in days, returns will not be started after 3 p.m.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., and Thursday 1 to 4 p.m.

Location: Second floor of Bldg. 1043 on Clay Kaserne

Phone Number: (0611)143-537-0690

*The Tax Center is open through April 18. Beginning May 15, taxes can be prepared at the Legal Assistance Office by appointment.

Simple tax returns do NOT include:



• 1099B or other non-1099DIV capital gain/loss

• Residential rental properties

• Self-employment or foreign earned income

• Foreign income tax

• Tax treaty exclusion of pension or SSA income from U.S. taxability

• Amendment of current or prior year return

• Puerto Rico tax filing requirement

Gather the appropriate documents

DOD ID cardholders, including Soldiers, family members, civilians and retirees who wish to use the free tax preparation and e-filing services need to have all of their documents ready when they meet with preparers. These documents include:

• DOD ID card

• W-2, 1099 and 1098 forms

• Social Security Card (self, spouse, and dependents)

• Individual Tax Identification Number card or letter (for foreign spouses)

• Copies of your prior years’ tax returns

• Bank account information with routing and account number if e-filing (blank check)

• Power of attorney if you are married filing jointly and your spouse is not present

PLEASE NOTE: It is extremely important to bring in copies of your prior year returns and Social Security Cards this year.

The IRS recently changed tax preparation service providers. Our Tax Center will now use the TaxSlayer program to prepare returns. Our office will not have access to any prior year returns or the information that was used to prepare those returns.

If you do not have the required documents, you will be turned away. Our preparers cannot begin a return without them.