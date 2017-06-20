Volunteer recognized with Boy Scout award for service

Wiesbaden’s William “Bill” Heiges, Sr. was among five Boy Scout leaders selected this year to be recognized for the Silver Beaver award at a special court of honor at Camp Freedom near Ansbach, Germany on March 11.

Each year the Transatlantic Council of the Boy Scouts of America recognizes registered adult leaders with the Silver Beaver service award to those who have made an impact on the lives of youth through hard work, self-sacrifice, dedication, and many years of distinguished service.

Heiges’ contributions are illustrated in over 6,400 volunteer hours, some 4,200 of which are a result of his devotion and commitment to Scouting, which he has accumulated in the Wiesbaden community since 2006.

Heiges has held multiple positions in Scouting, many at the same time. He has been a Den Leader for Tiger, Wolf, Bear, Webelos and Arrow of Light dens, an assistant Cubmaster, an assistant Scoutmaster, a troop committee member, specifically Troop Chaplain, a district Committee Chair and district Committee Member-at-Large, and the highlight of his scouting career — serving on the Transatlantic Council Executive Board as the DoDEA-Europe representative and sitting on the membership committee.

Heiges serves as a certified religious education teacher for Sunday School and as a minister for Holy Family Catholic Church. He has also helped with the Wiesbaden High School Booster Club by working the chain-gang at football games, working the concession stand and being a timekeeper at the last several DoDEA-Europe Wrestling Championships. Bill is also a fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus and a life member of VFW Post 27, where he is involved in community service projects.

“Volunteering just came natural to me as I wanted to be involved in my children’s activities whenever I could,” he said, “and with five children participating in church, school and Scout programs, it wasn’t hard to find opportunities to help out.”

He has been recognized as the USAG Wiesbaden Volunteer of the Month and Quarter on numerous occasions and in 2013 was recognized as the garrison’s Volunteer of the Year. In 2014 Bill received the Presidential “Call to Service” Award for Volunteerism for supporting youth and youth programs in the community. Last year he received the District Award of Merit as a defining reflection to the preeminence of Scouting that is central to his endeavors. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for volunteering in the Heiges family as Bill’s sons Will and Ric and daughter Ami Rose have all been named USAG Wiesbaden Youth Volunteers of the Year in the past.

“It’s a great feeling of accomplishment when you can give back and see you are making a difference in the lives of our youth. It is time well worth giving. I am very honored to receive this award,” he said.