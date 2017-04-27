Volunteers needed for Asian American/Pacific Islander heritage observance

Organizers of this year’s Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance are looking for volunteers to help design artwork, assist with various stations for children and prepare food.

Volunteers interested in creating artwork or helping with a station for children can email tyler.s.hayes5.mil@mail.mil.

Volunteers who would like to cook or prepare dishes can contact nicholas.j.thurman3.mil@mail.mil or sign up at: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090c49aaaf2da0fa7-asian.

Questions about the event, call (0611)143-546-5806 or (0611)143-546-5671.