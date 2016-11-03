Vote for the Wiesbaden Middle School’s photo entry in the National 2016 Red Ribbon Week contest at http://redribbon.org/vote.

During Red Ribbon Week in October, WMS students signed the pledge to live drug free and decorated their school in support of the theme “YOLO. Be Drug Free” to promote living healthy, and drug-free lifestyles.

The school that has the most votes in each region wins an iPad and $1,000 for their school to be put towards drug abuse prevention education. The contest, now in its sixth year, is co-sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration and was created to prevent drug use and educate youth during Red Ribbon Week and beyond.

Only one vote per person is allowed every 24 hour period. Important: Voters are encouraged to vote from home or a mobile device because voting is tracked by IP address and some schools and businesses share IP addresses. Winners will be announced Dec. 2.

Go to: http://redribbon.org/vote

Scroll down to the WMS entry which is conveniently located on the front page

Click VOTE!

Encourage family and friends to vote by sharing

About Red Ribbon Week: In 1988, the National Family Partnership sponsored the first National Red Ribbon Celebration. Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities. Since that time, the campaign has reached millions of U.S. children and families. The National Family Partnership and its network of individuals and organizations continue to deliver his message of hope to millions of people every year, through the National Red Ribbon Campaign™.