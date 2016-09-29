Looking for more information about voting overseas? Looking for your states voter registration deadline? The Wiesbaden Voting Assistance Officer will be conducting outreach days at the following dates, time and locations to answer voter’s questions. The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Voting Assistance Officer is Ivan A. Centola, DSN: 314-548-1321, or civ (0611) 143-548-1321 or ivan.a.centola.civ@mail.mil.
Voting Assistance Outreach Days
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Commissary
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Exchange on Hainerberg
Thursday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Dining Facility on Clay Kaserne
Tuesday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Food Court at the Exchange
Thursday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Commissary
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Exchange on Hainerberg
Tuesday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Commissary
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Exchange on Hainerberg
Thursday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Food Court at the Exchange
Be absent but accounted for! Go to www.fvap.gov to get started.