Voter registration deadlines by state

September 29, 2016

Looking for more information about voting overseas? Looking for your states voter registration deadline?  The Wiesbaden Voting Assistance Officer will be conducting outreach days at the following dates, time and locations to answer voter’s questions.  The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Voting Assistance Officer is Ivan A. Centola, DSN: 314-548-1321, or civ (0611) 143-548-1321 or ivan.a.centola.civ@mail.mil.

Voting Assistance Outreach Days

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Commissary
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Exchange on Hainerberg

Thursday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Dining Facility on Clay Kaserne

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Food Court at the Exchange

Thursday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Commissary
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Exchange on Hainerberg

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Commissary
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Exchange on Hainerberg

Thursday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Food Court at the Exchange

 

Be absent but accounted for! Go to www.fvap.gov to get started.

 

