Looking for more information about voting overseas? Looking for your states voter registration deadline? The Wiesbaden Voting Assistance Officer will be conducting outreach days at the following dates, time and locations to answer voter’s questions. The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Voting Assistance Officer is Ivan A. Centola, DSN: 314-548-1321, or civ (0611) 143-548-1321 or ivan.a.centola.civ@mail.mil.

Voting Assistance Outreach Days

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Commissary

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Exchange on Hainerberg

Thursday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Dining Facility on Clay Kaserne

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Food Court at the Exchange

Thursday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Commissary

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Exchange on Hainerberg

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Commissary

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Exchange on Hainerberg

Thursday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Food Court at the Exchange

Be absent but accounted for! Go to www.fvap.gov to get started.