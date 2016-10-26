Beginning Oct. 29 the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic will open TRICARE Plus enrollment to retirees, retire family members, and non-command sponsored active duty family members.

A recent analysis determined the clinic has sufficient capacity to enroll additional beneficiaries.

“We understand there are many retirees and retiree family members in our community that would like to receive their primary care at WAHC,” said Lt. Col. Nelson So, the WAHC commander. “We are pleased to be able to provide care for them and hope they choose WAHC as their medical home.”

TRICARE Plus beneficiaries interested in enrolling to the clinic will be required to complete a comprehensive health questionnaire. WAHC providers will review the questionnaire to determine whether WAHC has the capability to care for their healthcare needs or if they need to be referred to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.

TRICARE Plus beneficiaries enrolled to WAHC will be assigned a primary care manager to coordinate their care.

Although the TRICARE Overseas Program is not required to make appointments with host nation providers for TRICARE Plus enrollees, the WAHC TRICARE service center will facilitate booking appointments on the network for TRICARE Plus enrollees. Please note that TRICARE Plus doesn’t cover specialty care and does not guarantee access to specialty care at the military treatment facility where you are enrolled.

Retirees who do not access WAHC within 18 months of enrollment, will be disenrolled from the clinic to allow other beneficiaries to access care at WAHC.

Representatives from the TRICARE service center are scheduled to be on site at the Retiree Appreciation Day, Oct. 29 to answer questions about the enrollment process and provide enrollment paperwork to those interested.

Patients with questions should contact the WAHC TRICARE service center at DSN 590-1302 or 06371-9464-1302 or stop by the clinic.

Retiree Appreciation Day

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic will provide basic medical and dental services from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the clinic during the Retiree Appreciation Day Oct. 29. The clinic will provide an overview of Army Wellness Center services and have a TRICARE desk located at the event in the Gen. John Shalikashvili Mission Command Center (MCC) on Clay Kaserne (Bldg. 1000). Event registration begins at 8 a.m., with formal presentations starting at 9 a.m. Those who attend are advised to bring their ID cards and passports or residency permits and ensure they know their social security number. Those who bring shot records will be able to receive any required immunizations.