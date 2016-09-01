Again, for parents whose children have received the MMR vaccine, the risk of your child getting the mumps is low even if they shared the same class with the student. However, if your child has never received the MMR vaccine, you should become familiar with the symptoms and contact your healthcare provider if you suspect your child has the mumps.

Mumps is an infection caused by a virus that causes swelling of the glands in front of the ears and above the jaw. Some people who get mumps have very mild or no symptoms at all. But in most people, the early symptoms to look for include:

Fever

Feeling tired and achy

Headache

Poor appetite

Symptoms will typically appear 16-18 days after infection. Most people with mumps will recover in about 2 weeks.

Remember that the best way to protect your child against the mumps is to get the MMR vaccine. The MMR vaccine will protect your child against mumps, as well as measles and rubella. It will protect your child from getting a fever and swollen glands and keep your child from missing school. Doctors recommend that all children older than 12 months get the MMR vaccine.

If you suspect your child may have mumps, public health officials recommend you keep them at home to reduce the risk of infecting others and that you contact your healthcare provider before heading to the doctor’s office. Your healthcare team may be able to provide guidance over the phone on what you can do to make your child feel better.

The following Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites may be helpful for additional information:

To learn more about mumps: http://www.cdc.gov/mumps/about/index.html

To learn more about the MMR vaccine: http://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/

For more information, please contact the Wiesbaden Public Health Nurse at DSN 590-1311/1374 or Commercial 06371-9464-1311/1374.