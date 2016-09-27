Community is advised that the City of Wiesbaden Fire Department will conduct warning siren testing Sat., Oct. 1 at noon. During the test the siren will emit a 1 minute uninterrupted tone. All communities on and off-post in and around Wiesbaden should expect to hear the test.
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonSep 24 - 30, 2016
- Super E10 $2.485↑ $0.023
- Super $2.741↑ $0.027
- Super+ $2.966↑ $0.026
- Diesel $2.649↓ $0.010
