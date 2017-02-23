Traffic advisory for Wiesbaden

Drivers may see additional congestion in and around downtown Wiesbaden Sun. Feb. 26 due to the closure of streets for the Fasching Parade. Streets will be blocked from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and any vehicles parked along the parade route will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The parade starts at 1:11 p.m. at the at Elsässer Platz in downtown Wiesbaden.

The parade route is Elsässer Platz – Klarenthaler Straße – An der Ringkirche (nördliche Fahrbahn) – Rheinstraße (nördliche Fahrbahn) – Wilhelmstraße – Taunusstraße – Kranzplatz/G.-A.-Zinn-Straße – Langgasse/Webergasse – An den Quellen – Schloßplatz – Marktstraße – Friedrichstraße – Schwalbacher Straße – Bleichstraße – Bismarckring – Dotzheimer Straße – Klarenthaler Straße – Elsässer Platz

Parade goers are encouraged to walk or use public transportation. Drivers should plan for delays.

The Wiesbaden Polizei advise people attending local Fasching parades to refrain from carrying anything that looks like a weapon, such as costume accessories, for example. Polizei will do random checks, and weapons or even suspicious clothing can result in misunderstandings and serious police actions.