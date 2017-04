Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic training closures

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is closed in the morning every third Thursday of the month for scheduled staff training. On USAREUR training holidays, the clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for acute appointments only. A complete schedule can be found below:

DATE OPERATING HOURS PURPOSE Thur. April 20 Closed 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. / Open 1 to 4 p.m. 3rd Thursday Training Thur. May 18 Closed 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. / Open 1 to 4 p.m. 3rd Thursday Training Fri. May 26 Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for acute appointments only USAREUR Training Holiday Thur. June 15 Closed 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. / Open 1 to 4 p.m. 3rd Thursday Training Fri. June 16 Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for acute appointments only USAREUR Training Holiday Mon. June 19 Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for acute appointments only USAREUR Training Holiday Mon. July 3 Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for acute appointments only USAREUR Training Holiday Thur. July 20 Closed 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. / Open 1 to 4 p.m. 3rd Thursday Training Thur. Aug. 17 Closed 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. / Open 1 to 4 p.m. 3rd Thursday Training Fri. Aug. 18 Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for acute appointments only USAREUR Training Holiday Mon. Aug. 21 Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for acute appointments only USAREUR Training Holiday Fri. Sept. 1 Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for acute appointments only USAREUR Training Holiday Thur. Sept. 21 Closed 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. / Open 1 to 4 p.m. 3rd Thursday Training Fri. Oct. 6 Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for acute appointments only USAREUR Training Holiday Thur. Oct. 19 Closed 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. / Open 1 to 4 p.m. 3rd Thursday Training Thur. Nov. 16 Closed 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. / Open 1 to 4 p.m. 3rd Thursday Training Fri. Nov. 24 Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for acute appointments only USAREUR Training Holiday Thur. Dec. 21 Closed 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. / Open 1 to 4 p.m. 3rd Thursday Training Tue. Dec. 26 Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for acute appointments only USAREUR Training Holiday

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic’s regular hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you need to book an appointment, log in to TRICARE Online at www.tri­careonline.com/portal/page/portal/Tri­careOnline/Portal or call LRMC Central Appointments at CIV 06371-94645762 or DSN 590-5762.