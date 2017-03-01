Wiesbaden bids farewell to print edition newspaper

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden is bidding farewell to the print edition of the Herald Union newspaper with the March 30 edition, at least for now.

The sudden end to the biweekly Army publication comes at the publisher’s request to discontinue the print contract and is not related to the federal employee hiring freeze.

The Herald Union and its predecessors, all under different mastheads, commands and locations, kept military members in the greater Wiesbaden area apprised of community news and information as a post newspaper for more than 70 years.

Between the faded pages of the hard-copy archives of the publication are thousands of articles that together tell a story of the U.S. Army’s presence in Germany from post-World War II through to today, and show how Army newspapers played an integral role in an installation commander’s command information program.

It’s a long, but newsworthy story that was all chronicled by military and civilian journalists.

The Herald Union’s lineage dates to just after World War II when The Occupation Chronicle was established in 1946 to serve readers stationed at the Frankfurt Military Post. The newspaper’s name remained until 1950.

According to available archives, a “Chronicle” rolled off the presses in Frankfurt for nearly 22 years. Over the years, its’ been named The Chronicle, The Chronicle-Post, TASCOM Chronicle and the NACom Chronicle — which stood for the North Area Command.

Nevertheless, the purpose of the paper remained the same through 1974 until the temporary retirement of the TASCOM Chronicle, which was likely associated with the dissolution of the U.S. Theater Army Support Command Europe in the same year.

The newspaper re-emerged on Oct. 1, 1975, as the Frankfurt Chronicle, a four-page weekly newspaper “devoted to readers in the greater Frankfurt Military Community,” according to the first edition. It, like the Wiesbaden Post, Giessen Courier, and other similar newspapers, served the individual U.S. military communities scattered throughout Hessen and Rheinland-Pfalz. The newspaper was delivered to all housing area mail boxes each Friday and was available at the Frankfurt Shopping Center for “economy dwellers and Soldiers living in billets.”

The Frankfurt Chronicle continued to provide weekly news and information through the 1980s and early 90s and was eventually consolidated into the new area support group publication, based out of Darmstadt and Hanau.

The newspaper went through a name change when the 103rd Area Support Group deactivated and the 418th Base Support Battalion passed to the 104th ASG in 1993. For two months, the paper was named What’s My Name? while a community contest was held to choose a new name. At that time the newspaper also changed from a weekly to a biweekly. The publication’s new name, Hessen Herald, was revealed in the Dec. 16, 1993 edition. The winning name was selected from more than 60 entries.

Changes were still to come for the 104th ASG and the new masthead didn’t stay around long. Military drawdowns and base realignment and closure prompted another name change in October 1997 to begin serving readers in the communities of the former 53rd ASG which included the communities of Babenhausen, Baumholder, Dexheim and Friedberg.

According to an article in the last Hessen Herald on Sept. 18, 1997, the name change was a result of combining the current name, Hessen Herald, with that of the 53rd ASG’s newspaper, the Post-Union.

The first Herald Union was published Oct. 1, 1997 and served the areas of 104th ASG, which was made up of the following Base Support Battalion Groups: 221st BSB (Wiesbaden); 222nd BSB (Baumholder); 233rd BSB (Darmstadt); 284th BSB (Giessen /Friedberg); 410th BSB (Bad Kreuznach / Dexheim); 414th BSB (Büdingen and Hanau). The black and white newspaper was printed biweekly with a circulation of 23,000.

The Herald Union name remained with the newspaper for 19 years and five months.

During those years, the front page appeared regularly in full color starting in November 1998. After paid advertising was introduced in 2000, the entire paper appeared in full color and an online version was launched at Herald-Union.com in 2009. The newspaper also moved with the command – first from Darmstadt, then to Hanau with the 104th ASG and eventually to Wiesbaden to serve U.S. Army Garrison Hessen and then U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

“I’m sorry to see the Herald Union will cease publication,” said Karl Weisel, the paper’s former editor and a longtime writer-editor for the Frankfurt Chronicle and U.S. Army Europe’s EurArmy Magazine. “It always hurts to witness the last publication date.

“Like newspapers everywhere that are struggling to stay meaningful in a world that ever more relies on other forms of media, it seems the time has come to lay the garrison’s print publication to rest,” he said.

“On behalf of all the hard-working military and civilian journalists who have contributed to it and its predecessors over the years, thanks for the opportunity to shed light on military life, to share the stories of the men, women and children who make up the small percentage of Americans who decide to dedicate their lives to defending America’s rights around the world and to play a role — if but an extremely minor one — in recording the day-to-day events of the American presence in Germany since the end of World War II.”

The Herald Union isn’t the only publication in the European region affected by the publisher’s decision. The Stuttgart Citizen newspaper produced by U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, will also stop publication in the same time frame.

So what’s next? A new print product is planned during this transition, but it will take some time. For now, as the final page turns on this chapter in Wiesbaden’s history, the staff at the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs Office will continue delivering relevant news, stories and information to the community — click-by-click.

Stories and information that were destined for the pages of the print version will be placed online at www.Herald-Union.com and shared via social media at www.facebook.com/usagwiesbaden. Community contributions about notable and newsworthy events are still welcome.