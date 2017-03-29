Wiesbaden celebrates Women’s History Month

“We, as women, must all take upon ourselves the responsibility to step out of our comfort zones, enact change and make things better for those who come after us.”

Guest speaker Jean Chambers, executive officer, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, presented this call to action to all women during the Women’s History Month program, March 23 at the Tony Bass Auditorium.

It’s a statement that reflects the theme of this year’s observance “to honor the spirit of trailblazing women whose achievements have paved the way for future generations.”

During the event, women throughout history were recognized for paving the way for better working conditions and better wages through stories. Mary E. Walker worked as an unpaid surgeon on Union front lines in the Civil War and is the only female Medal of Honor recipient. Deborah Sampson disguised herself as a man to serve in the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War. Lt. Gen. Nadja West, Surgeon General of the United States Army and commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, became the first black woman to earn the rank of major general in 2013 and is the highest ranking woman to have graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Pfc. Soveida Otero attended the event and was inspired by the stories as well as Chambers’ remarks. One part in particular that stuck with her was Chambers’ account of Annie Londonderry, who bicycled around the world alone in 1894 at age 24.

As one of only a handful of women in her unit, Otero said she can also relate to Chambers’ story about sitting at the “big boys’ table” in a work setting and having to overcome her fears to let her voice be heard.

Chambers spoke about how self-doubt and fear can hold women back from accomplishing great things and shared a quote by Amelia Earhart. “The most difficult thing is the decision to act. The rest is merely tenacity.”

Chaplain (Capt.) Tanya Bindernagel also is no stranger to the feeling of being at a table surrounded by men and having to overcome the fear to speak up. She said for her the first step was realizing her voice is no different from theirs. “You just have to jump in with both feet and go for it,” she said.

The take-away for Otero: “Push forward; get out of your comfort zone.”

Despite all the challenges, or perhaps because of them, women have been able to do amazing things when they had the confidence to take a chance, Chambers said. “This presents yet another one of those unique opportunities that we as women have to overcome and rise above. To look back and realize that we had the strength and the courage to say, ‘I knew I could do it, so I did.’”