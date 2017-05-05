Wiesbaden Community Announcements, May 5

Magic: The Gathering, May 6

Magic: The Gathering, a trading card game, hosts their seasonal event May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the ACS cafeteria. The first big event of the day is a free draft of Magic’s newest Egyptian-themed set for the first 24 people at 11 a.m., followed by a multiplayer commander tournament or more drafting.

Volunteers needed for STEAM night

Hainerberg Elementary School is looking for volunteers for STEAM Night. Share your presentation on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts or Mathematics at Hainerberg Elementary from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 11. Forms due at the school by May 8. Bring and fill out the STEAM volunteer form.

Volunteers needed for Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Organizers of this year’s Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance are looking for volunteers to help design artwork, assist with various stations for children and prepare food. Volunteers interested in creating artwork or helping with a station for children can email tyler.s.hayes5.mil@mail.mil. Volunteers who would like to cook or prepare dishes can contact nicholas.j.thurman3.mil@mail.mil or sign up at: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090c49aaaf2da0fa7-asian. Questions about the event, call (0611)143-546-5806 or (0611)143-546-5671.

Wiesbaden Spring Clean-up, May 8-12

The Wiesbaden community spring clean-up is May 8 to 12. The purpose of the community-wide cleanup effort is to eliminate unsightly refuse, litter, leaves and branches in common use areas, housing areas and any other locations within the garrison that needs policing or repair.

Spring clean up day for all U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Army Family Housing areas is May 12 and is the residents’ place of duty for that day.

Bulk trash pick-up is scheduled for May 15 and does not include batteries, paint, tires, fluids, etc. Those items are to be taken to the recycle center on Clay Kaserne. Bulk trash should be placed on the curbs next to the trash collection point.

Flower vouchers will be available in limited amounts, therefore first come, first served. The vouchers will be issued May 8 to 12, in Bldg. 1059, Clay Kaserne, see Beate Zuber. For stairwell housing, flower vouchers are issued based on the number of stairwells a building has. One flower voucher per stairwell. Only building coordinators will sign for the flower vouchers! Single/Duplex housing will receive each one flower voucher.

Building coordinators can sign-out clean up tools from the Self-Help Issue Point at Bldg. 7802 on Mississippistrasse in Hainerberg Housing. Tools must be returned no later than May 16. The operating hours of the Self-Help Improvement Program store are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. The store is closed Saturday, Sunday, U.S. and German federal holidays. Contact (0611) 143-548-4412.

For more information about Spring Clean-Up activities contact Jean-Connie Thomas at jeanconnie.thomas.ln@mail.mil or (0611) 143-548-4412.

Red Cross volunteer orientation, May 10

Join the Wiesbaden American Red Cross for volunteer orientation May 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Email wiesbaden@redcross.org for more information.

Military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 12

Spouses of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community are invited to attend a “Day of Gratitude” while celebrating Military Spouse Appreciation Day. The event, at Army Community Service, will include workshops, a complimentary lunch and an open house. Child care will not be provided for this event. All ID cardholders are welcome to attend Free. Make reservations by calling or stopping by Army Community Service (0611) 143-548-9201.

Mother’s Day Brunch, May 14

Enjoy a scrumptious brunch at the Little Italy on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausages, fried potatoes, waffles, pancakes, French toast, omelets, eggs, oven-baked chicken, baked fish, pork cutlets, roasted rosemary potatoes, roast beef, ham, pasta, seafood, salad and a range of desserts, beverages, juices, ice cream, champagne and wines. Cost is $24.95 for ages 13 and above, $9.95 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and under.

AER campaign continues through May 15

The annual Army Emergency Relief fundraising campaign continues through May 15. AER offers scholarships, grants and no-interest loans, to service members, retired service members, widows(ers) and orphans of Soldiers who died on active duty or while retired. Your tax-deductible contributions help your neighbors.

The legacy continues through you. Please consider supporting Army Emergency Relief — together we can continue helping the Army “Take Care of its Own.”

For more information on available programs please contact the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden AER officer Danna Butterfield at (0611) 143-548-9202.

Hainerberg presents The Lion King, May 17 and 20

Hainerberg Elementary will be performing three shows of the Disney musical The Lion King, May 17 at 1 and 6 p.m. and May 20 at 6 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at the school. All community members are invited to attend this free show. Refreshments and souvenir items will be sold before each showing.

Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, May 19

The 2017 U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Volunteer Recognition Ceremony and Dinner will take place on May 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Activity Center on Clay Kaserne. The event will celebrate the garrison’s dedicated volunteers and their contributions to the Wiesbaden military community and the host nation. It will feature a dinner, entertainment and the Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony. Free. Make reservations by May 12 by contacting Army Community Service.

Armed Forces Day 5k, May 20

The Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center hosts a five-kilometer run in celebration of Armed Forces Day. While the run is free, individuals can pay a registration fee to join the competitive side of the fun run. Registered runners will receive a race packet and have their race time provided at the finish line. Race packets include race bib with timing chip, race instructions and sponsor information — must be picked up at the fitness center. This is a STRONG B.A.N.D.S. campaign event. $5 for just the T-shirt (first 150 customers); $5 for the race bib (first 1,500 customers); $10 for a race bib and T-shirt. To register please complete the registration form and return to usarmy.wiesbaden.imcom-europe.list.mwr-fitness-center@mail.mil or sign up on WEBTRAC at https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac/Wiesbadenrectrac.html

(0611) 143-548-9830 or (0611) 143-548-9801.

Clinic offers youth physicals, May 26

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is offering CYS physicals to all children not enrolled at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic, Friday, May 26 from 8 to 11 a.m. Please bring immunization records when coming in for physicals. The physicals are by appointment only. For appointments, call (06371) 9464-1303. Enrollees of WAHC can schedule CYS physicals at any time.

B.o.B in Concert, May 26

Armed Forces Entertainment is teaming up with Wiesbaden Family and MWR to present B.o.B. (alias Bobby Ray Simmons Jr.) in a free concert at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center May 26 at 7 p.m. The hip hop recording artist and producer from Decatur, Ga., is known for such hits as “Nothin’ On You,” “Magic” and “So Good.” Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site.

Memorial Day Murph, May 27

Compete in this functional fitness event aimed at remembering and celebrating the life of Lt. Michael Murphy who was killed during a mission in Afghanistan. The Memorial Day Murph event will include a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, another one-mile run — all while wearing a 20-pound vest or body armor. The workout can be modified for a variety of fitness levels, and athletes can participate in partners or on teams. Individuals will be able to partition the pull-ups, push-ups and squats as needed (i.e. 5-10-15 reps for 20 rounds). On the start of “3-2-1-Go” individuals will start and finish with a mile run.

If athletes choose to wear a 20-pound vest or body armor they can; however, this will not be provided by MWR Sports and Recreation. Scaled versions of the “Murph” will be available for individual participants who cannot perform the prescribed rep scheme. The official host for this event is http://themurphchallenge.com. This is a STRONG B.A.N.D.S. campaign event. Cost is $20. Registration opens April 24 and closes on May 25. Register at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center front desk at (0611) 143-548-9830 or (0611) 143-548-9801.

No school, May 29

There will be no school for Wiesbaden-area DoDEA schools May 29 for Memorial Day.

FMWR events, May 2017

Download the May edition of MWRGo: https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/files/8114/9087/1031/WI-Marketing-MWRGo0517.pdf

“Inside MWR” and “MWR Go” are produced by the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Family and MWR Marketing Office.

German-American Friendship Festival, June 29 – July 4

The 2017 German-American Friendship Fest will take place at the former Hainerberg Shopping Center Parking Lot June 29 through July 4. This six-day event will include amusement rides, dexterity games and other attractions for all ages. There will also be six days of live entertainment, bands, dancers, singers along with a grand fireworks display on July 4. The event will include a large beer garden and stage, a large variety of U.S. and European food and beverage stands throughout the fest grounds. There will also be military and civilian static displays. More information: https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/wiesbaden-events/german-american-friendship-fest?eID=829695.

Next CIE is Aug. 22

The Community Information Exchange will be taking a break for the summer! The CIE will resume Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community. Remaining CIE dates in 2017 are: Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. If you missed the last CIE, you can download the slide presentation here http://www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange/

Ongoing

BOSS Commissary and Exchange Shuttle

Single and unaccompanied service members are invited to hop on board the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers free shuttle bus to go shopping at the Wiesbaden Commissary and/or Exchange. The shuttle runs the first and third Thursday of every month and departs from the Warrior Zone at 6 p.m. (Please arrive at least 10 minutes early so that the shuttle can depart on time).

Emergency numbers

Do you know what number to call in an emergency? For on-post emergencies call the Military Police at (0611) 705-114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on-post call (0611) 705-117.

For off-post emergencies call the German Polizei at 110 or for an ambulance/fire call 112. If you dial 110 or 112 from your cell or home phone on post it will go to a German dispatcher. To call the Military Police for non-emergencies dial (0611) 143-548-7777/7778 or 7779. To call the Clay Fire Station for a non-emergency call (0611) 705-5883 or 5315.

DFAC on Facebook

Looking for the daily dining facility menus? Follow the Strong Europe Café – Wiesbaden Dining Facility’s new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe to find out what’s cooking. Themed menus are being rotated throughout the month and include Mexican-style, surf and turf, Soul food and Mongolian barbecue, to name a few. Operating hours are Monday through Friday 7 to 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 to 1 p.m.; and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. for supper.