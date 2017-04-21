Wiesbaden Community Announcements, April 21

Volunteers needed for STEAM night

Hainerberg Elementary School is looking for volunteers for STEAM Night. Share your presentation on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts or Mathematics at Hainerberg Elementary from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 11. Forms due at the school by April 21. Bring and fill out the STEAM volunteer form.

National Testing Center opening, April 24

Join the Wiesbaden Education Center for the grand opening of the University of Maryland University College National Test Center April 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bldg. 1023E, Room 7. The local NTC will provide a great way to take exams to earn college credit, promotion points, or certifications and build credentials fast. For more information ntcwiesbaden-europe@umuc.edu.

Day of Remembrance, April 25

All Department of Defense personnel and Family members are encouraged to attend the Days of Remembrance Observance for the Wiesbaden Community on April 25 at 11:45 a.m. in the Tony Bass Auditorium.

Next Community Information Exchange, April 25

The next Community Information Exchange will be April 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community. The slides and announcements from previous CIE’s can be downloaded at www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange/. The Remaining CIE dates in 2017 are: June 27, Aug. 22, Oct. 24 and Nov. 28.

Denim Day, April 26

Wear jeans with a purpose on Denim Day, April 26. Participation in Denim Day supports survivors and raises awareness about sexual harassment and assault prevention. In accordance with Army regulations, unit commanders and principal officials may authorize military personnel to participate in this event. For more information go to denimdayinfo.org.

For more information about SHARP and the events in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month go to www.herald-union.com/sexual-assault-awareness-and-prevention-month-events-this-april/

Red Cross Blood Drive, April 26

The Wiesbaden Red Cross is hosting a Blood Drive April 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tony Bass Gymnasium on Clay Kaserne. When you donate blood to the American Red Cross Wiesbaden you will save up to three lives with 1 pint of blood. All blood stays within our community and is used at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. Contact Wiesbaden@redcross.org.

National prescription take-back day, April 29

Got Drugs? It’s time to turn in your unused or expired medication for safe disposal during National Prescription Take-Back Day April 29. The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the Wiesbaden community an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to the Hainerberg Exchange April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Drive Out Sexual Assault Golf Scramble, April 28

Community members are invited to “Drive out Sexual Assault” during a golf scramble at the Rheinblick Golf Course. Cost is $45 per person and includes golf cart, club rental, range token and lunch. Visit Wiesbaden.ArmyMWR.com for more details. http://www.herald-union.com/sexual-assault-awareness-and-prevention-month-events-this-april/

Wiesbaden Spring Clean-up, May 8-12

The Wiesbaden community spring clean-up is May 8 to 12. The purpose of the community-wide cleanup effort is to eliminate unsightly refuse, litter, leaves and branches in common use areas, housing areas and any other locations within the garrison that needs policing or repair.

Spring clean up day for all U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Army Family Housing areas is May 12 and is the residents’ place of duty for that day.

Bulk trash pick-up is scheduled for May 15 and does not include batteries, paint, tires, fluids, etc. Those items are to be taken to the recycle center on Clay Kaserne. Bulk trash should be placed on the curbs next to the trash collection point.

Flower vouchers will be available in limited amounts, therefore first come, first served. The vouchers will be issued May 8 to 12, in Bldg. 1059, Clay Kaserne, see Beate Zuber. For stairwell housing, flower vouchers are issued based on the number of stairwells a building has. One flower voucher per stairwell. Only building coordinators will sign for the flower vouchers! Single/Duplex housing will receive each one flower voucher.

Building coordinators can sign-out clean up tools from the Self-Help Issue Point at Bldg. 7802 on Mississippistrasse in Hainerberg Housing. Tools must be returned no later than May 16. The operating hours of the Self-Help Improvement Program store are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. The store is closed Saturday, Sunday, U.S. and German federal holidays. Contact (0611) 143-548-4412.

For more information about Spring Clean-Up activities contact Jean-Connie Thomas at jeanconnie.thomas.ln@mail.mil or (0611) 143-548-4412.

Red Cross volunteer orientation, May 10

Join the Wiesbaden American Red Cross for volunteer orientation May 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Email wiesbaden@redcross.org for more information.

Military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 12

Army Community Service hosts workshops, a complementary lunch and home-based business open house May 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the ACS cafeteria in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day. Childcare is not provided for this event. All ID card holders are welcome to attend.

Mother’s Day Brunch, May 14

Enjoy a scrumptious brunch at the Little Italy on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausages, fried potatoes, waffles, pancakes, French toast, omelets, eggs, oven-baked chicken, baked fish, pork cutlets, roasted rosemary potatoes, roast beef, ham, pasta, seafood, salad and a range of desserts, beverages, juices, ice cream, champagne and wines. Cost is $24.95 for ages 13 and above, $9.95 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and under.

Armed Forces Day 5k, May 20

Family and MWR hosts a 5k race on May 20, Armed Forces Day. Cost is $5 for the T-shirt and $5 for the race bib. Quantities are limited and are available first-come, first served. Sign up at wiesbaden.armymwr.com.

Clinic offers youth physicals, May 26

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is offering CYS physicals to all children not enrolled at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic, Friday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to noon. Please bring immunization records when coming in for physicals. The physicals are by appointment only. For appointments, call (06371) 9464-1303. Enrollees of WAHC can schedule CYS physicals at any time.

B.o.B in Concert, May 26

Armed Forces Entertainment is teaming up with Wiesbaden Family and MWR to present B.o.B. (alias Bobby Ray Simmons Jr.) in a free concert at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center May 26 at 7 p.m. The hip hop recording artist and producer from Decatur, Ga., is known for such hits as “Nothin’ On You,” “Magic” and “So Good.” Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site.

Memorial Day Murph, May 27

Compete in this functional fitness event on May 27 starting at 10:30 a.m. aimed at remembering and celebrating the life of Lt. Michael Murphy who was killed during a mission in Afghanistan. Memorial Day Murph will include a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, another one-mile run — all while wearing a 20-pound vest or body armor. Visit the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center front desk for more information and to register.

No school, May 29

There will be no school for all Wiesbaden-area DoDEA schools May 29 for Memorial Day.

FMWR events, May 2017

Get a sneak peak at what’s ahead in the May edition of MWRGo:

https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/files/8114/9087/1031/WI-Marketing-MWRGo0517.pdf

AER campaign continues through May 15

The annual Army Emergency Relief fundraising campaign continues through May 15. AER offers scholarships, grants and no-interest loans, to service members, retired service members, widows(ers) and orphans of Soldiers who died on active duty or while retired. Your tax-deductible contributions help your neighbors.

The legacy continues through you. Please consider supporting Army Emergency Relief — together we can continue helping the Army “Take Care of its Own.”

For more information on available programs please contact the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden AER officer Danna Butterfield at (0611) 143-548-9202.

Ongoing

Breastfeeding support

Learn about getting started with breastfeeding, how to overcome difficulties, nutrition and weaning at La Leche League’s mother-to-mother support group. LLL meets the fourth Friday of each month from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the USO Wiesbaden Cottage. No sign-up is required. Contact Carol at (06257) 942-869 or carol.hunter@lalecheliga.de.

WiFi available to medical guests at Wiesbaden Health Clinic

Medical guests at WAHC should follow these instructions to log-in for the first time:

• Name of Network: Med-Guest_WBHC

• From your browser, you will be invited to sign on to the RHCE Guest Portal

• Select “Don’t have an account?”

• Follow instructions to create account

• Select “I agree with terms and conditions” and register

• Your account details will be e-mailed to you.

For more information go here: http://www.herald-union.com/wifi-now-available-to-medical-guests-at-wiesbaden-health-clinic/

Emergency numbers

Do you know what number to call in an emergency? For on-post emergencies call the Military Police at (0611) 705-114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on-post call (0611) 705-117.

For off-post emergencies call the German Polizei at 110 or for an ambulance/fire call 112. If you dial 110 or 112 from your cell or home phone on post it will go to a German dispatcher. To call the Military Police for non-emergencies dial (0611) 143-548-7777/7778 or 7779. To call the Clay Fire Station for a non-emergency call (0611) 705-5883 or 5315.

Online resource guide now available for Wiesbaden

Trying to locate a support service in U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden? Wiesbaden community members have a new tool to help locate needed programs and services across medical, mission and garrison activities. The online Community Resource Guide allows users to search alphabetically, by agency, and by topic. https://crg.amedd.army.mil/guides/usareur/wiesbaden/Pages/default.aspx

Guide to medical care

Do you know what to do if you or a family member has a medical emergency? Download the Regional Health Command Europe’s Guide to Services brochure to learn more about host nation and the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic medical services at http://rhce.amedd.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.cfm. See profiles of host nation hospitals in Wiesbaden and Mainz, maps, locations, operating hours and more.

DFAC on Facebook

Looking for the daily dining facility menus? Follow the Strong Europe Café – Wiesbaden Dining Facility’s new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe to find out what’s cooking. Themed menus are being rotated throughout the month and include Mexican-style, surf and turf, Soul food and Mongolian barbecue, to name a few. Operating hours are Monday through Friday 7 to 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 to 1 p.m.; and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. for supper.