Wiesbaden Community Announcements – Aug. 10

Volunteer bus monitors needed!

Child, Youth and School Services, the school liaison officer, Army Community Service and the Department of Defense Education Activity are collaborating to launch a pilot bus monitor program this school year. Please contact ACS for more information about volunteering (0611) 143-548-9201.

CYS Youth Physicals, Aug. 21

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is offering youth physicals by appointment only between 8 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 21. All children eligible to participate in CYS, sports and school activities may participate. Patients should arrive 15 minutes prior to appointment time with shot records, glasses and any medications. Call for an appointment: 314-590-1303 or 06371-9464-1303.

Sewing with Miss JoAnn, August 12

A sewing class to make a messenger bag is offered for children age 8 to 14 at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Cost is $35 including all supplies. Call (0611)143-548-9838 or register at the Arts and Crafts Center.

Customer satisfaction survey, through Aug. 14

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden wants to know how its customers feel about the services it offers. The survey goes until Aug. 14 and can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C65BRTG. Paper copies will be available at key locations like the Exchange, food courts and the Commissary.

Road closure on Hainerberg, Aug. 14-19

A portion of Texasstrasse on Hainerberg will be closed Aug. 14 through 19 for road work around the middle school. During this week, drivers coming from the Lodge, WEC or Commissary and wanting to go to the PX will have to take Washingtonstrasse, through housing, past the ACP.

Hunt Brothers Pizza closure, Aug. 14 – Sept. 1

Hunt Brothers Pizza, inside the Shoppette on Clay Kaserne, will be closed Aug. 14 to Sept. 1 for renovations.

Health clinic reduced hours, Aug. 17 and 18

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic will be closed the morning of Thursday, Aug. 17 for training. It will be open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. for patient care. The clinic will be closed the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 18 and open on for patient care from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Fitness center partial closures, Aug. 17 and 18

The Weight Room and Basketball Court area of the Fitness Center will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 17 and all day Aug. 18 in order to move fitness equipment off of the main basketball court to the newly renovated fitness area. The only areas that will remain open are the locker rooms, massage services and fitness instructional classes.

During the closure, please use the Fitness Center Annex at Tony Bass, Bldg. 1043 on Clay Kaserne for your fitness needs during the following hours:

Aug. 17, 5 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 18 , 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Training Holiday)

The Fitness Center will reopen with normal hours and a new floor on Aug 19.

Community Information Exchange, Aug. 22

The Community Information Exchange will be taking a break for the summer! The CIE will resume Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community. Remaining CIE dates in 2017 are: Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. If you missed the last CIE, you can download the slide presentation here http://www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange/.

Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 23

Community members are invited to meet at 3 p.m. Aug. 23 at the POW memorial site on Clay Kaserne to begin a walk in celebration of women’s right to vote. The walk will end at the Tony Bass Auditorium where there will be a guest speaker.

Back to school brief

Aug. 23: Hainerberg Elementary new family orientation, noon to 1 p.m.

Aug. 23: Wiesbaden Middle School new family orientation, 1 to 2 p.m.

Aug. 23: Wiesbaden High School new family orientation, 2 to 3 p.m.

Aug. 24: Hainerberg and Aukamm class lists posted

Aug. 25: Aukamm Elementary new family orientation, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 25: Welcome Back Expo at the Hainerberg Main Exchange at 11 a.m.

Aug. 25: Wiesbaden High School open tours of new campus 3 to 4 p.m.

Aug. 28: First day of school, first through 12th grade students

DSST and CLEP testing, Aug. 28

The National Testing Center is hosting a walk-in event for DSST and CLEP testing Aug. 28 in Bldg. 1023E, Room 7. No appointment needed. Tests are free for service members, unless they are retesting. No exams will be given after 2:30 p.m. Please bring your military ID card. Call (0611)143-548-1311.

Customer appreciation at the Fitness Center, Aug. 29

Customer Appreciation Day will be held at the Fitness Center from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug 29 with free coffee and smoothie and protein bar samples and trip, massage and fitness class giveaways. Free group fitness classes will be offered at 6:30, 7:30, 9, 10, 11 a.m. and noon. Free 30-minutes massages will be available. Ribbon cutting begins at 9 a.m. Contact the Wiesbaden Fitness Center at (0611) 143-548-9830.

School notes, September

Sept. 5: First day of school for kindergarteners at Hainerberg and Aukamm

Sept. 6: Open house for Hainerberg and Aukamm

Sept. 7: Open house for Wiesbaden Middle School

Sept. 12: Open house for Wiesbaden High School

Sept. 14: First day for Sure Start Students, Hainerberg Elementary

AER donation drive, Sept. 14-18

Customers who donate to the Army Emergency Relief fund at AAFES registers from Sept. 14-18 (pay with Military Star, cash, check or other credit card) will receive a coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase for every $5 donated to the fund. Coupons can be redeemed Sept. 19-25.

Show me the College Money, beginning in the fall

Show me the College Money workshops will be offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 23 at the WEC. Each workshop features different topics and new information. Topics include: Local college options, picking the right college (for you), comparing the costs of college – sticker price vs. net price, the college application and scholarships.

Ongoing

Arts and Crafts contest, July 5 – Aug. 31

The 2017 Army-wide Arts and Crafts contest recognizes artistic talent in two experience levels and nine categories. For more information, contact the Arts and Crafts Center.

Red Cross Orientation, 2nd Wednesday of the month

American Red Cross Wiesbaden holds orientation class the second Wednesday of every month at 11:30 a.m. Bldg. 1201 on Clay Kaserne (second floor of the Wellness Health Clinic classroom). Orientation lasts 45 minutes and is mandatory to become a Red Cross Volunteer. More information: (0611)143-548-1760.

Online Exchange shopping for veterans

Honorably discharged veterans can visit VetVerify.org to confirm eligibility to receive the benefit of lifelong military exchange online shopping. Once verified, veterans may then begin shopping at shopmyexchange.com, shopcgx.com, my mcx.com and mynavyexchange.com for tax-free shopping beginning Nov. 11.

BOSS Commissary and Exchange Shuttle

Single and unaccompanied service members are invited to hop on board the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers free shuttle bus to go shopping at the Wiesbaden Commissary and/or Exchange. The shuttle runs the first and third Thursday of every month and departs from the Warrior Zone at 6 p.m. (Please arrive at least 10 minutes early so that the shuttle can depart on time).

Emergency numbers

Do you know what number to call in an emergency? For on-post emergencies call the Military Police at (0611) 705-114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on-post call (0611) 705-117.

For off-post emergencies call the German Polizei at 110 or for an ambulance/fire call 112. If you dial 110 or 112 from your cell or home phone on post it will go to a German dispatcher. To call the Military Police for non-emergencies dial (0611) 143-548-7777/7778 or 7779. To call the Clay Fire Station for a non-emergency call (0611) 705-5883 or 5315.

DFAC on Facebook

Looking for the daily dining facility menus? Follow the Strong Europe Café – Wiesbaden Dining Facility’s new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe to find out what’s cooking. Themed menus are being rotated throughout the month and include Mexican-style, surf and turf, Soul food and Mongolian barbecue, to name a few. Operating hours are Monday through Friday 7 to 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 to 1 p.m.; and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. for supper.