Wiesbaden Community Announcements – July 27

Sewing with Miss JoAnn, July and August

Sewing classes are offered for children age 8 to 14 at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at various dates. Cost is $10, plus supplies; except for the Aug. 12 class, which costs $35 including all supplies. Call (0611)143-548-9838 or register at the Arts and Crafts Center. Classes: July 15: Me and My Sewing Machine; July 22: First Projects – Drawstring Bag; July 29: Zip it Up – Small Bag; Aug. 5: Zip it Up – Small Zipper Pouch; Aug. 12: Messenger Bag.

Babysitting class, Aug. 7

Wiesbaden Child and Youth Services and 4-H are offering a babysitting class for children ages 13 to 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at Youth Services, Bldg. 7884 on Hainerberg. Contact Parent Central Services to enroll: (0611)143-548-9356.

Red Cross Orientation, 2nd Wednesday of the month

American Red Cross Wiesbaden holds orientation class the second Wednesday of every month at 11:30 a.m. Bldg. 1201 on Clay Kaserne (second floor of the Wellness Health Clinic classroom). Orientation lasts 45 minutes and is mandatory to become a Red Cross Volunteer. More information: (0611)143-548-1760.

Customer satisfaction survey, through Aug. 14

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden wants to know how its customers feel about the services it offers. The survey goes until Aug. 14 and can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C65BRTG. Paper copies will be available at key locations like the Exchange, food courts and the Commissary.

CYS Youth Physicals, Aug. 21

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is offering youth physicals by appointment only between 8 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 21. All children eligible to participate in CYS, sports and school activities may participate. Patients should arrive 15 minutes prior to appointment time with shot records, glasses and any medications. Call for an appointment beginning Aug. 1: 314-590-1303 or 06371-9464-1303.

Next CIE is Aug. 22

The Community Information Exchange will be taking a break for the summer! The CIE will resume Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community. Remaining CIE dates in 2017 are: Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. If you missed the last CIE, you can download the slide presentation here http://www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange/.

AER donation drive, Sept. 14-18

Customers who donate to the Army Emergency Relief fund at AAFES registers from Sept. 14-18 (pay with Military Star, cash, check or other credit card) will receive a coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase for every $5 donated to the fund. Coupons can be redeemed Sept. 19-25.

Show me the College Money, beginning in the fall

Show me the College Money workshops will be offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 23 at the WEC. Each workshop features different topics and new information. Topics include: Local college options, picking the right college (for you), comparing the costs of college – sticker price vs. net price, the college application and scholarships.

Ongoing

Arts and Crafts contest, July 5 – Aug. 31

The 2017 Army-wide Arts and Crafts contest recognizes artistic talent in two experience levels and nine categories. For more information, contact the Arts and Crafts Center.

Physical Security Office, reduced hours through July

The Physical Security Office will be open from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday through the end of July. This may affect some out-processing procedures. Normal hours will resume Aug. 1. Contact the Physical Security Office at 548-7060/7061/7062.

Online Exchange shopping for veterans

Honorably discharged veterans can visit VetVerify.org to confirm eligibility to receive the benefit of lifelong military exchange online shopping. Once verified, veterans may then begin shopping at shopmyexchange.com, shopcgx.com, my mcx.com and mynavyexchange.com for tax-free shopping beginning Nov. 11.

BOSS Commissary and Exchange Shuttle

Single and unaccompanied service members are invited to hop on board the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers free shuttle bus to go shopping at the Wiesbaden Commissary and/or Exchange. The shuttle runs the first and third Thursday of every month and departs from the Warrior Zone at 6 p.m. (Please arrive at least 10 minutes early so that the shuttle can depart on time).

Emergency numbers

Do you know what number to call in an emergency? For on-post emergencies call the Military Police at (0611) 705-114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on-post call (0611) 705-117.

For off-post emergencies call the German Polizei at 110 or for an ambulance/fire call 112. If you dial 110 or 112 from your cell or home phone on post it will go to a German dispatcher. To call the Military Police for non-emergencies dial (0611) 143-548-7777/7778 or 7779. To call the Clay Fire Station for a non-emergency call (0611) 705-5883 or 5315.

DFAC on Facebook

Looking for the daily dining facility menus? Follow the Strong Europe Café – Wiesbaden Dining Facility’s new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe to find out what’s cooking. Themed menus are being rotated throughout the month and include Mexican-style, surf and turf, Soul food and Mongolian barbecue, to name a few. Operating hours are Monday through Friday 7 to 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 to 1 p.m.; and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. for supper.