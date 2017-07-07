Wiesbaden Community Announcements – July 7

Improv night at the WEC, July 7 and 8

Audience members improvise the plot as actors contend with and seamlessly work the new details into the play at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center July 7 and 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. Event is free and open to age 18 and up.

Battle ball program, July 15 and 28

Jump inside a giant, inflatable bubble and enjoy a mix of soccer, human bowling and dodgeball July 15 and 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. Location will vary depending on weather. Cost is $4.95 per person and includes use of Battle Ball suits, knee pads, playing field, event coordinator and three hours of play. A minimum of 10 players is required. Reservations must be made at least three days in advance. Call (0611)143-548-9830/9801.

Physical Security Office, reduced hours through July

The Physical Security Office will be open from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday through the end of July. This may affect some out-processing procedures. Normal hours will resume Aug. 1. Contact the Physical Security Office at 548-7060/7061/7062.

VetraCon 2017, July 13

Military members, spouses, veterans and civilians are invited to learn about ways to develop their leadership skills to help land a great job or start a business from 1 to 5 p.m. July 13 at the Tony Bass Auditorium. Event is free and attendees will receive a copy of the book, Mission: Next by Phil Randazzo.

ACS 52nd Birthday open house, July 21

Army Community Service hosts a birthday open house July 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind the ACS building (Bldg. 7790). ACS will offer family information, children’s activities, food, drinks and more.

Sewing with Miss JoAnn

Sewing classes are offered for children age 8 to 14 at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at various dates. Cost is $10, plus supplies; except for the Aug. 12 class, which costs $35 including all supplies. Call (0611)143-548-9838 or register at the Arts and Crafts Center. Classes: July 15: Me and My Sewing Machine; July 22: First Projects – Drawstring Bag; July 29: Zip it Up – Small Bag; Aug. 5: Zip it Up – Small Zipper Pouch; Aug. 12: Messenger Bag.

Military Transition Seminar, July 27

Transitioning veterans of all ranks and their spouses are invited to a workshop aimed at developing a post-military career from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 at the USAREUR Mission Command Center, Bldg. 1000, Truscott Training Room. Dress is business casual. Please bring OERS/NCOERS/Evaluations/Fitness Reports. Event is free and participants will receive a free copy of Down Range, a career transition guide for veterans.

Tech Expo, July 27-28

A Tech Expo will be held at July 27 from noon to 3 p.m., with a leadership tour from 3 to 4 p.m., and July 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tony Bass Fitness Center. Event is free and open to all personnel.

Next CIE is Aug. 22

The Community Information Exchange will be taking a break for the summer! The CIE will resume Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community. Remaining CIE dates in 2017 are: Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. If you missed the last CIE, you can download the slide presentation here http://www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange/.

AER donation drive, Sept. 14-18

Customers who donate to the Army Emergency Relief fund at AAFES registers from Sept. 14-18 (pay with Military Star, cash, check or other credit card) will receive a coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase for every $5 donated to the fund. Coupons can be redeemed Sept. 19-25.

Show me the College Money, beginning in the fall

Show me the College Money workshops will be offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 23 at the WEC. Each workshop features different topics and new information. Topics include: Local college options, picking the right college (for you), comparing the costs of college – sticker price vs. net price, the college application and scholarships.

Ongoing

Arts and Crafts contest, July 5 – Aug. 31

The 2017 Army-wide Arts and Crafts contest recognizes artistic talent in two experience levels and nine categories. For more information, contact the Arts and Crafts Center.

Online Exchange shopping for veterans

Honorably discharged veterans can visit VetVerify.org to confirm eligibility to receive the benefit of lifelong military exchange online shopping. Once verified, veterans may then begin shopping at shopmyexchange.com, shopcgx.com, my mcx.com and mynavyexchange.com for tax-free shopping beginning Nov. 11.

BOSS Commissary and Exchange Shuttle

Single and unaccompanied service members are invited to hop on board the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers free shuttle bus to go shopping at the Wiesbaden Commissary and/or Exchange. The shuttle runs the first and third Thursday of every month and departs from the Warrior Zone at 6 p.m. (Please arrive at least 10 minutes early so that the shuttle can depart on time).

Emergency numbers

Do you know what number to call in an emergency? For on-post emergencies call the Military Police at (0611) 705-114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on-post call (0611) 705-117.

For off-post emergencies call the German Polizei at 110 or for an ambulance/fire call 112. If you dial 110 or 112 from your cell or home phone on post it will go to a German dispatcher. To call the Military Police for non-emergencies dial (0611) 143-548-7777/7778 or 7779. To call the Clay Fire Station for a non-emergency call (0611) 705-5883 or 5315.

DFAC on Facebook

Looking for the daily dining facility menus? Follow the Strong Europe Café – Wiesbaden Dining Facility’s new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe to find out what’s cooking. Themed menus are being rotated throughout the month and include Mexican-style, surf and turf, Soul food and Mongolian barbecue, to name a few. Operating hours are Monday through Friday 7 to 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 to 1 p.m.; and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. for supper.