Wiesbaden Community Announcements – June 23

Education Center Luau, June 28

The Wiesbaden Education Center is hosting a Hawaiian Luau from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 28 outside Bldg. 1023E on Clay Kaserne. There will be free hotdogs, snacks and refreshments provided by the USO, a hula performance by The Island Dancers at noon, yard games and a DJ. Talk with representatives from Central Texas College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the University of Oklahoma, University of Maryland University College-Europe, the VA and the National Testing Center.

BASOPS and POV inspection closure, June 28

The customer service team, Base Support Operations Maintenance Division in Bldg. 7539 and Privately Owned Vehicle inspection station, Bldg. 4013 will be closed June 28 from 7:15 a.m. until 1 p.m.

German-American Friendship Festival, June 29 – July 4

The 2017 German-American Friendship Fest will take place at the former Hainerberg Shopping Center Parking Lot June 29 through July 4. This six-day event will include amusement rides, dexterity games and other attractions for all ages. There will also be six days of live entertainment, bands, dancers, singers along with a grand fireworks display on July 4. The event will include a large beer garden and stage, a large variety of U.S. and European food and beverage stands throughout the fest grounds. There will also be military and civilian static displays. More information: https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/wiesbaden-events/german-american-friendship-fest?eID=829695.

MWR closures during G-A fest, June 28 – July 5

The following Family and MWR facilities will be closed in support of the German-American Friendship Fest:

Wiesbaden Entertainment Center (Bowling Lanes and Strike Zone): Closed June 28 – July 5. (The WEC Lounge and slot machine rooms remain open.)

Java Express: Closed June 29-30, July 5

Shali Java Café: Reduced hours June 29-30, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., Closed July 3

Cappuccino Casino and Warrior Zone: Closed June 29 – July 4

All other FMWR facilities will remain open and maintain their regular hours.

Arts and Crafts contest, July 5 – Aug. 31

The 2017 Army-wide Arts and Crafts contest recognizes artistic talent in two experience levels and nine categories. For more information, contact the Arts and Crafts Center.

VetraCon 2017, July 13

Military members, spouses, veterans and civilians are invited to learn about ways to develop their leadership skills to help land a great job or start a business from 1 to 5 p.m. July 13 at the Tony Bass Auditorium. Event is free and attendees will receive a copy of the book, Mission: Next by Phil Randazzo.

Military Transition Seminar, July 27

Transitioning veterans of all ranks and their spouses are invited to a workshop aimed at developing a post-military career from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 at the USAREUR Mission Command Center, Bldg. 1000, Truscott Training Room. Dress is business casual. Please bring OERS/NCOERS/Evaluations/Fitness Reports. Event is free and participants will receive a free copy of Down Range, a career transition guide for veterans.

Tech Expo, July 27-28

A Tech Expo will be held at July 27 from noon to 3 p.m., with a leadership tour from 3 to 4 p.m., and July 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tony Bass Fitness Center. Event is free and open to all personnel.

Next CIE is Aug. 22

The Community Information Exchange will be taking a break for the summer! The CIE will resume Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community. Remaining CIE dates in 2017 are: Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. If you missed the last CIE, you can download the slide presentation here http://www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange/.

Show me the College Money

Show me the College Money workshops will be offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 23 at the WEC. Each workshop features different topics and new information. Topics include: Local college options, picking the right college (for you), comparing the costs of college – sticker price vs. net price, the college application and scholarships.

Ongoing

Online Exchange shopping for veterans

Honorably discharged veterans can visit VetVerify.org to confirm eligibility to receive the benefit of lifelong military exchange online shopping. Once verified, veterans may then begin shopping at shopmyexchange.com, shopcgx.com, my mcx.com and mynavyexchange.com for tax-free shopping beginning Nov. 11.

BOSS Commissary and Exchange Shuttle

Single and unaccompanied service members are invited to hop on board the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers free shuttle bus to go shopping at the Wiesbaden Commissary and/or Exchange. The shuttle runs the first and third Thursday of every month and departs from the Warrior Zone at 6 p.m. (Please arrive at least 10 minutes early so that the shuttle can depart on time).

Emergency numbers

Do you know what number to call in an emergency? For on-post emergencies call the Military Police at (0611) 705-114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on-post call (0611) 705-117.

For off-post emergencies call the German Polizei at 110 or for an ambulance/fire call 112. If you dial 110 or 112 from your cell or home phone on post it will go to a German dispatcher. To call the Military Police for non-emergencies dial (0611) 143-548-7777/7778 or 7779. To call the Clay Fire Station for a non-emergency call (0611) 705-5883 or 5315.

DFAC on Facebook

Looking for the daily dining facility menus? Follow the Strong Europe Café – Wiesbaden Dining Facility’s new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe to find out what’s cooking. Themed menus are being rotated throughout the month and include Mexican-style, surf and turf, Soul food and Mongolian barbecue, to name a few. Operating hours are Monday through Friday 7 to 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 to 1 p.m.; and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. for supper.