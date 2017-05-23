Wiesbaden Community Announcements – May 23

Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance, May 24

The community is invited to an event to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at 7 p.m. May 24 at the Tony Bass gym.

B.o.B in Concert, May 26

Armed Forces Entertainment is teaming up with Wiesbaden Family and MWR to present B.o.B. (alias Bobby Ray Simmons Jr.) in a free concert at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center May 26 at 7 p.m. The hip hop recording artist and producer from Decatur, Ga., is known for such hits as “Nothin’ On You,” “Magic” and “So Good.” Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site.

Memorial Day Murph, May 27

Compete in this functional fitness event aimed at remembering and celebrating the life of Lt. Michael Murphy who was killed during a mission in Afghanistan. The Memorial Day Murph event will include a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, another one-mile run — all while wearing a 20-pound vest or body armor. The workout can be modified for a variety of fitness levels, and athletes can participate in partners or on teams. Individuals will be able to partition the pull-ups, push-ups and squats as needed (i.e. 5-10-15 reps for 20 rounds). On the start of “3-2-1-Go” individuals will start and finish with a mile run.

If athletes choose to wear a 20-pound vest or body armor they can; however, this will not be provided by MWR Sports and Recreation. Scaled versions of the “Murph” will be available for individual participants who cannot perform the prescribed rep scheme. The official host for this event is http://themurphchallenge.com. This is a STRONG B.A.N.D.S. campaign event. Cost is $20. Registration opens April 24 and closes on May 25. Register at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center front desk at (0611) 143-548-9830 or (0611) 143-548-9801.

No school, May 29

There will be no school for Wiesbaden-area DoDEA schools May 29 for Memorial Day.

FMWR events, May 2017

Download the May edition of MWRGo: https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/files/8114/9087/1031/WI-Marketing-MWRGo0517.pdf

German-American Friendship Festival, June 29 – July 4

The 2017 German-American Friendship Fest will take place at the former Hainerberg Shopping Center Parking Lot June 29 through July 4. This six-day event will include amusement rides, dexterity games and other attractions for all ages. There will also be six days of live entertainment, bands, dancers, singers along with a grand fireworks display on July 4. The event will include a large beer garden and stage, a large variety of U.S. and European food and beverage stands throughout the fest grounds. There will also be military and civilian static displays. More information: https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/wiesbaden-events/german-american-friendship-fest?eID=829695.

Next CIE is Aug. 22

The Community Information Exchange will be taking a break for the summer! The CIE will resume Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community. Remaining CIE dates in 2017 are: Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. If you missed the last CIE, you can download the slide presentation here http://www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange/

Ongoing

BOSS Commissary and Exchange Shuttle

Single and unaccompanied service members are invited to hop on board the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers free shuttle bus to go shopping at the Wiesbaden Commissary and/or Exchange. The shuttle runs the first and third Thursday of every month and departs from the Warrior Zone at 6 p.m. (Please arrive at least 10 minutes early so that the shuttle can depart on time).

Emergency numbers

Do you know what number to call in an emergency? For on-post emergencies call the Military Police at (0611) 705-114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on-post call (0611) 705-117.

For off-post emergencies call the German Polizei at 110 or for an ambulance/fire call 112. If you dial 110 or 112 from your cell or home phone on post it will go to a German dispatcher. To call the Military Police for non-emergencies dial (0611) 143-548-7777/7778 or 7779. To call the Clay Fire Station for a non-emergency call (0611) 705-5883 or 5315.

DFAC on Facebook

Looking for the daily dining facility menus? Follow the Strong Europe Café – Wiesbaden Dining Facility’s new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe to find out what’s cooking. Themed menus are being rotated throughout the month and include Mexican-style, surf and turf, Soul food and Mongolian barbecue, to name a few. Operating hours are Monday through Friday 7 to 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 to 1 p.m.; and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. for supper.