Wiesbaden facility updates and closures

(Published list current as of April 28)

Fitness Center closures

The basketball court will be closed April 26 to 30 in support of the IMCOM-Europe TOPPER Awards. Other services affected:

The Quench Bench will close April 28 at 1 p.m. and will remain closed through April 30.

April 29, the entrance to the facilities through the front entrance only will be closed.

Weight/Cardio/FFT areas will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Running Track will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Main floor: CLOSED

Juice bar: CLOSED

Locker Rooms/Showers/Saunas: CLOSED

All areas with the exception of the Quench Bench and basketball courts will resume normal hours April 30.

The regular operating hours are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday and Federal holidays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information go to https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/programs/clay-kaserne-fitness-center

Heerstrasse closed to through traffic starting May 1

Heerstrasse at the intersection of Weberstrasse, also known as the ring road, will be closed to through traffic starting May 1. Heerstrasse is best known as the road in front of the Bldg. 1502 Child Development Center on Clay Kaserne. Bollards will be placed at the end of Heerstrasse at the west end of the road, effectively making Heerstrasse a dead-end road. This action is being taken to address ongoing safety concerns and is based on assessments conducted by the Directorate of Emergency Services and Directorate of Public Works.

Residents on Heerstrasse and other drivers needing access to the Child Development Center may still access the road from the intersection at the east end. The traffic change will not affect pedestrian or bicycle access.

VAT Satellite office on Hainerberg closing May 6

The VAT Satellite Office located in the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center will close May 6 (the final day of operations). The VAT/UTAP Office on Clay Kaserne will continue to be available for all of your tax relief needs. That office, located in Building 1023E, is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed on Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays).

Health Clinic closed for training, May 18

The clinic will be closed the morning of May 18 for regularly scheduled staff training and will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Staff training occurs the third Thursday of every month. A complete list of these days can be found here. http://www.herald-union.com/wiesbaden-army-health-clinic-training-closures/ On USAREUR training holidays, the clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for acute appointments only. The U.S. Army Europe holiday training calendar is published by G3 Operations, Central Taskings Branch and is subject to change. http://www.eur.army.mil/training/ Be sure to click F5 to refresh to ensure you are viewing the most recent version. The next USAREUR training holiday is May 26.

Traffic alert for A 671 due to damaged Hochheimer bridge

Drivers are advised to avoid the A 671 on their return trip from Mainz or the Kaiserslautern area. Traffic on A 671 has been reduced to one lane until further notice due to damage to the Hochheimer bridge. To read more about this go here: http://www.herald-union.com/traffic-alert-for-a-671-due-to-damaged-hochheimer-bridge/

Vehicle and TMP Services relocated

The Vehicle Processing Center (POV in/out bound shipping), Vehicle Registration, and the TMP Office have relocated to a new facility on Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013, which is the first building on the left-hand side after entering Mainz Kastel Station. (Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel). The TMP phone numbers remain the same, (0611) 143-548-1800/7840.

The POV Safety Inspection station will be relocated from Mainz Kastel Hosing to Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013 May 8. There will be limited appointments available Fri. May 5 and Mon. May 8 to facilitate the move. All services associated with Vehicle Processing will be in one location once the POV Safety Inspection station move is complete.

Authorized HBBs

There are a wide variety of services offered by community members with home-based businesses. Check to make certain the company you are doing business with is a registered home-based business with the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. The current list can be found at www.herald-union.com/usag-wiesbaden-approved-home-based-businesses/

Closures for the May German Holidays

May 1 (May Day) and May 25 (Ascension Day) are host-nation holidays. The following on-post services or facilities will be closed or have limited hours of operation due to reduced staff on the host nation holiday. The Ascension Day holiday will also affect some on-post services on May 26. Please see the list below and call ahead before heading out.

**Customers are advised to plan accordingly as some of these facilities may be closed May 25 to 29 due to the combination of the German Ascension Day holiday, May 25, and the Memorial Day holiday May 29.

Directorate of Public Works services closed May 1, 25 and 26

On and Off-Post Housing Office

Furniture Management Office at McCully Barracks

Service Order Desk (548-HELP)

Self-Help: Home Improvement Store (S.H.I.P.)

Logistical Readiness Center services closed May 1, 25 and 26

Drivers training and testing services

Transportation motor pool (Reminder: The TMP Office is now located at Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013; Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel)

Installation property book office

Central Issue Facility

Personal property processing office

POV inspection service (Reminder: The POV Safety Inspection station is currently located on Mainz Kastel Housing. The facility will be relocated to Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013, May 8. There will be limited appointments available Fri. May 5 and Mon. May 8 to facilitate the move.)

Official Travel Office

Directorate of Emergency Services

Vehicle Registration (closed on May 1, 25 and 26)

(As a reminder, vehicle registration is now located on Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013; Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel. The facility is closed Federal and German holidays and the last duty day of every month.)

Various other services closed only on May 1 and 25

Vehicle Processing Center (POV in/out bound shipping) (Reminder: The POV in /out bound shipping office is now located at Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013; Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel)

Community Bank

Leisure Travel Office (SATO)

Tips for Host-Nation Holidays:

Strong Europe Café on Clay Kaserne may have special/limited menus hours of operation check www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe for updates.

AAFES Concessionaires operated by local nationals will be closed on German Holidays. These shops or services are generally located in the Hainerberg Mall and various other locations.

Stores off-post will be closed on German Holidays observed in the State of Hessen (Wiesbaden). Gas stations on major roadways will likely be open for part of the day. Be advised, German holiday observances will vary from state-to-state.

Stores in Wiesbaden are regularly closed on Sundays. Sunday shopping opportunities or Verkaufsoffene Sonntage are offered throughout the year. A monthly schedule for 2017 Sunday shopping opportunities throughout the state of Hessen is available at http://www.verkaufsoffene-sonntage.com/bundesland/hessen/

Commissary open Memorial Day, May 29

The Commissary will be open on Memorial Day, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.