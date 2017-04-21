Wiesbaden facility updates and closures

Fitness Center closures

The Wiesbaden Fitness Center will be closed for deep cleaning and maintenance Sat. April 22. As an alternative, the Fitness Center Annex will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22. The basketball court will be closed April 26 to 30 in support of the IMCOM-Europe TOPPER Awards. The entire facility will close early Sat. April 29, at 3 p.m., in support of the event and will reopen at 10 a.m. Sun. April 30. The regular operating hours are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday and Federal holidays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information go to https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/programs/clay-kaserne-fitness-center

Fitness Center Annex closing on weekends

After April 23, the Fitness Center Annex at the Tony Bass Bldg. 1043 will no longer be open on the weekends. The Fitness Center Annex will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 5 to 9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m. For more information go to https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/programs/clay-kaserne-fitness-center

Hainerberg laundromat temporarily closed April 27

The AAFES Laundromat on Hainerberg will be temporarily closed Thur. April 27 so maintenance can be conducted on the water heater. AAFES regrets any inconvenience.

Heerstrasse closed to through traffic starting May 1

Heerstrasse at the intersection of Weberstrasse, also known as the ring road, will be closed to through traffic starting May 1. Heerstrasse is best known as the road in front of the Bldg. 1502 Child Development Center on Clay Kaserne. Bollards will be placed at the end of Heerstrasse at the west end of the road, effectively making Heerstrasse a dead-end road. This action is being taken to address ongoing safety concerns and is based on assessments conducted by the Directorate of Emergency Services and Directorate of Public Works.

Residents on Heerstrasse and other drivers needing access to the Child Development Center may still access the road from the intersection at the east end. The traffic change will not affect pedestrian or bicycle access.

VAT Satellite office on Hainerberg closing May 6

The VAT Satellite Office located in the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center will close May 6 (the final day of operations). The VAT/UTAP Office on Clay Kaserne will continue to be available for all of your tax relief needs. That office, located in Building 1023E, is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed on Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays).

Traffic alert for A 671 due to damaged Hochheimer bridge

Drivers are advised to avoid the A 671 on their return trip from Mainz or the Kaiserslautern area. Traffic on A 671 has been reduced to one lane until further notice due to damage to the Hochheimer bridge. To read more about this go here: http://www.herald-union.com/traffic-alert-for-a-671-due-to-damaged-hochheimer-bridge/

Vehicle and TMP Services relocated

The Vehicle Processing Center (POV in/out bound shipping) and the TMP Office have relocated to a new facility on Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013, which is the first building on the left-hand side after entering Mainz Kastel Station. (Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel). The TMP phone numbers remain the same, (0611) 143-548-1800/7840.

The POV Inspection station will remain on Mainz Kastel Housing until mid-April. Further information on this move will be made available closer to the move date.

http://www.herald-union.com/vehicle-processing-services-and-tmp-office-relocating/

Post shuttle schedule

Until further notice, the post shuttle bus service will operate on a reduced schedule. A print-friendly version can be downloaded here: www.herald-union. com/reduction-of-shuttle-bus-service/.

Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic training closures

WAHC is closed in the morning every third Thursday of the month for scheduled staff training. On USAREUR training holidays, the clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for acute appointments only. A complete schedule can be found at http://www.herald-union.com/wiesbaden-army-health-clinic-training-closures/.

The U.S. Army Europe holiday training calendar is published by G3 Operations, Central Taskings Branch and is subject to change. http://www.eur.army.mil/training/ Be sure to click F5 to refresh to ensure you are viewing the most recent version.

SHIP store hours

The operating hours of the Self-Help Improvement Program or SHIP store located at Bldg. 7802 on Hainerberg will be Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. The store is closed Saturday, Sunday, U.S. and German federal holidays. Contact (0611) 143-548-4412.

Authorized HBBs

There are a wide variety of services offered by community members with home-based businesses. Check to make certain the company you are doing business with is a registered home-based business with the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. The current list can be found at www.herald-union.com/usag-wiesbaden-approved-home-based-businesses/

Closures for the May 1 German Holiday

May 1 is May Day and a host-nation holiday. The following on-post services or facilities will be closed or have limited hours of operation due to reduced staff. Please call ahead before heading out. The next host-nation holiday observed in the state of Hessen is May 25, Ascension Day.

Directorate of Public Works services:

On and Off-Post Housing Office

Furniture Management Office at McCully Barracks

Service Order Desk (548-HELP)

Logistical Readiness Center services:

Drivers training and testing services

Transportation motor pool (TMP)

Installation property book office

Official Travel Office

Central issue facility

Personal property processing office

POV inspection service currently located on Mainz Kastel (Not registration)

Various other services:

Travel office (SATO – Official and Unofficial travel)

The German Kantine on Clay Kaserne will be closed

Self-Help: Home Improvement Store (S.H.I.P.)

Tips for Host-Nation Holidays:

Strong Europe Café on Clay Kaserne may have special/limited menus hours of operation check www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe for updates.

AAFES Concessionaires operated by local nationals will be closed on German Holidays. These shops or services are generally located in the Hainerberg Mall and various other locations.

Stores off-post will be closed on German Holidays observed in the State of Hessen (Wiesbaden). Gas stations on major roadways will likely be open for part of the day. Be advised, German holiday observances will vary from state-to-state.

Stores in Wiesbaden are regularly closed on Sundays. Sunday shopping opportunities or Verkaufsoffene Sonntage are offered throughout the year. A monthly schedule for 2017 Sunday shopping opportunities throughout the state of Hessen is available at http://www.verkaufsoffene-sonntage.com/bundesland/hessen/

Commissary open Memorial Day, May 29

The Commissary will be open on Memorial Day, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.