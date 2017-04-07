Wiesbaden facility updates and closures

Commissary open Easter weekend

The Commissary will be open regular hours over the Easter holiday weekend April 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closures for the Easter holiday

April 14 and 17 are host-nation holidays. The following on-post services or facilities will be closed or have limited hours of operation due to reduced staff. Please call ahead before heading out.

Directorate of Public Works services:

On and Off-Post Housing Office

Furniture Management Office at McCully Barracks

Service Order Desk (548-HELP)

Logistical Readiness Center services:

Drivers training and testing services

Transportation motor pool (TMP)

Installation property book office

Official Travel Office

Central issue facility

Personal property processing office

POV inspection service currently located on Mainz Kastel (Not registration)

Various other services:

Travel office (SATO – Official and Unofficial travel)

The German Kantine on Clay Kaserne will be closed

Tips for Host-Nation Holidays:

Strong Europe Café on Clay Kaserne may have special/limited menus hours of operation check www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe for updates.

AAFES Concessionaires operated by local nationals will be closed on German Holidays. These shops or services are generally located in the Hainerberg Mall and various other locations.

Stores off-post will be closed on German Holidays observed in the State of Hessen (Wiesbaden). Gas stations on major roadways will likely be open for part of the day. Be advised, German holiday observances will vary from state-to-state.

Stores in Wiesbaden are regularly closed on Sundays. Sunday shopping opportunities or Verkaufsoffene Sonntage are offered throughout the year. A monthly schedule for 2017 Sunday shopping opportunities throughout the state of Hessen is available at http://www.verkaufsoffene-sonntage.com/bundesland/hessen/

Vehicle and TMP Services relocated

The Vehicle Processing Center (POV in/out bound shipping) and the TMP Office have relocated to a new facility on Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013, which is the first building on the left-hand side after entering Mainz Kastel Station. (Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel). The TMP phone numbers remain the same, (0611) 143-548-1800/7840.

The POV Inspection station will remain on Mainz Kastel Housing until mid-April. Further information on this move will be made available closer to the move date.

Post shuttle schedule

Until further notice, the post shuttle bus service will operate on a reduced schedule. A print-friendly version can be downloaded here: www.herald-union. com/reduction-of-shuttle-bus-service/.

Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic training closures

The clinic will be closed the morning of April 20 for regularly scheduled staff training and will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. WAHC is closed in the morning every third Thursday of the month for scheduled staff training. On USAREUR training holidays, the clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for acute appointments only. A complete schedule can be found at http://www.herald-union.com/wiesbaden-army-health-clinic-training-closures/.

The U.S. Army Europe holiday training calendar is published by G3 Operations, Central Taskings Branch and is subject to change. http://www.eur.army.mil/training/ Be sure to click F5 to refresh to ensure you are viewing the most recent version.

SHIP store hours

The operating hours of the Self-Help Improvement Program or SHIP store located at Bldg. 7802 on Hainerberg will be Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. The store is closed Saturday, Sunday, U.S. and German federal holidays. Contact (0611) 143-548-4412.

Authorized HBBs

There are a wide variety of services offered by community members with home-based businesses. Check to make certain the company you are doing business with is a registered home-based business with the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. The current list can be found at www.herald-union.com/usag-wiesbaden-approved-home-based-businesses/