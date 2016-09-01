Lisa Young is acutely aware of the struggles military families face when moving to a new place — from securing a home and getting the kids settled in school and having adults they can count on to finding a niche in a new community. That’s why she has put so much effort into reaching out and supporting others. “I vowed that no spouse would have to learn the hard way, like I did.”

It is because of Young’s tireless work helping others, and that of her husband, Maj. Craig Young and their three children, Zachary, 16, Abigail, 13, and Benjamin, 10, that they are the recipients of the Association of theUnited States Army Volunteer Family of the Year award.

The Youngs were nominated by the General C.W. Abrams Chapter of AUSA. David Fulton, director, Mission Support Element, U.S. Army Europe, wrote the nomination for the Young family, touting their “contagious enthusiasm” in the organizations they help support.

“Major and Lisa Young, along with their children, are stalwart volunteers within the Wiesbaden Military Community. Their passion resides in developing the youth in our community through an enriched Boy Scouts of America program.”

Maj. Young serves as cubmaster and Lisa serves as pack secretary. “Through their combined energies, they have doubled the size of Pack 65, growing both the number of den leaders and the number of youth participating and benefitingfrom this program,” Fulton said.

Maj. Young also spearheaded the effort to organize and charter the Civil Air Patrol organization in Wiesbaden.

In addition to the Boy Scouts, where the Youngs sought the assistance of the local AUSA chapter, the family volunteers with the Girl Scouts and three local schools Aukamm Elementary, Wiesbaden Middle School and Wiesbaden High School, since they have a child in each.“If you get one of us, you get the whole family,” Lisa said of their family motto.

Zachary said that whateverhe’s helping with, he likes tomake that program be the best it can be. “Pretty much anywhere there’s a person needed, I’m there.”

The legacy that the Youngswant to pass on is “making the next generation better,” they said. Their passion is children, and that is a population that they serve in most of their volunteer actions.

“Having consistency, structure, similarity is important to children, especially overseas,” Maj. Young said. “We hope to inspire the younger military families, even those without kids, to get involved, to keep it going, for the children.”

Despite the many awards that each member of the family has earned as well as being named the 2016 U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Military Community Volunteer Family of the Year, they said they just want to continue doing what they love — helping military families. “We’d rather work than be recognized for it,” Lisa said.

“Craig and Lisa Young’s family accomplishments demonstrate how a strong family, filled with pride, compassion and a willingness to share their talents and time, can strengthen a community,” Fulton said. “They have made living in Germany a richer experience for many, and they have done it without fanfare or an expectation of reward.”

The family heads to Washington, D.C., next month to receive their award at the AUSA Meeting and Exposition.