Wiesbaden remembers Holocaust victims

Holocaust survivor Anita Lippert shared her harrowing story of survival during a Days of Remembrance ceremony April 25 at the Tony Bass Auditorium.

Lippert was born in 1931 in Wiesbaden. In 1942, the Nazis closed her school and she was forced to wear the yellow Star of David arm band. She and her father were deported to Theresienstadt Concentration Camp, where they were then separated.

“We lived with great anxiety from one day to the next, hoping the S.S. would let us live,” she said.

After spending her birthday in the hospital with measles and scarlet fever, she received what she calls the best birthday gift – two slices of bread and a sausage, her father’s ration.

Lippert returned to Wiesbaden in 1945 after the camp was liberated, only to find her house had been bombed and all the family’s possessions were gone. She was reunited with her parents, but 37 members of her extended family had been killed.

Though her father received a devastating denial to emigrate the family to the U.S. years earlier, Lippert later went on to become a U.S. citizen but eventually moved back to Wiesbaden.

A candle-lighting ceremony concluded the observance. Six candles were lit — the first in commemoration of the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust; the second in commemoration of the 1.5 million children, who were murdered by the Nazis; the third in commemoration of the ghetto fighters and partisans in the forests; the fourth in honor of the small minority of non-Jewish Europeans and for the Soldiers of the U.S. Army who risked or gave their own lives to save Jews from the claws of the Nazis; the fifth in commemoration of the survivors of the Holocaust

who after the horror of the Nazi regime built up a new existence for themselves; and a final candle in honor of the State of Israel that has become the homeland for the Jewish people. Afterwards guests were invited to light their own remembrance candles.

Despite everything, Lippert said, “I’m very thankful to God and to the Allied Forces that my life turned out as it did.”