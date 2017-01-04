The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Human Resources, along with the Wiesbaden Retiree Council, are looking for living U.S. military veterans who served during the Vietnam War period to recognize and thank with the Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Lapel Pin.

U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible.

The Vietnam War Commemoration is providing the lapel pins as a lasting memento of the nation’s thanks.

If you or someone you know served during this time contact Robert Pierce, president, Wiesbaden Retiree Council, at finthen6@hotmail.com.

For more information about the lapel pin go to www.vietnamwar50th.com.