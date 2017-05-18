Wiesbaden Spouses Club helps students excel with scholarships

The Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club awarded $78,000 in scholarships to 32 students at an awards reception May 11 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

Scholarships were awarded to both current high school seniors and previous Wiesbaden High School students currently enrolled in college.

The following students received a WCSC High School Senior Scholarship:

Jimmy Bradford, Madison McCown, Edward Burke, Patrick McGuire, Kyle Clemons, Brigantia O’Sadnick, Gabrielle Diaz, Brandon Parker, Breana Fischer, Stefan Pinkston, Elizabeth Hall, Byron Scofield, David Hemphill, Andrew Smith, Melanie Hirschel-Weber, Allegra White, Zyiah Lattimore, Jasmine White, Alea Lunasin, Tonika Williams.

The following students received the WCSC Continuing Education Scholarship:

Jamie Dakins, Nicole Linzey, Jacob Daugherty, Kaitlyn Miller, Konstantina Esermpekoglou, Daniel Scahill, Sarah French, Chad Seitz, Christian Harper-Sanchez, Natalya Voyer, Cyera Harper-Sanchez, Jaqueline Workman.

In addition, the Capt. Jacob Dixon III Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Patrick McGuire.

The scholarship is named for Air Force Capt. Jacob Dixon, and 1974 graduate of General H. H. Arnold High School (now Wiesbaden High School), who died in a 1982 private airplane crash. Since then his mother has honored his memory through this scholarship.

