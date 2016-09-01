Retired Soldiers, families and survivors in U.S. Army Europe are invited to attend the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and U.S. Army Europe Retiree Appreciation Day Oct. 29, at the Gen. John Shalikashvili Mission Command Center (MCC), Building 1000, located on Clay Kaserne.

The annual event helps retired Soldiers stay up to date on changes in their entitlements, benefits, and privileges and to foster good will between the retired and active duty communities.

Event Registration begins in the first floor lobby of the MCC at 8 a.m. Formal presentations begin at 9 a.m. with several updates by senior Army leaders. In addition, Lt. Col. (Ret.) David Fulton, president, Army in Europe Retiree Council, will share the status of current concerns and issues from a local point of view.

Senior leadership along with medical and dental commanders will host a roundtable forum and respond to questions individuals may have on health care in the Army in Europe.

Representatives with the Defense Finance and Accounting Service and the Federal Benefits Unit from the U.S. Consulate will also be available to meet the needs of the retired military community. Other essential on-site services provided during the event include the issuance/re-issuance of ID cards, individual registration and renewal in the Installation Access Control System (IACS), legal advice and customs.

Participants are reminded to bring their ID cards, passports and residency permits (if not in the passports). Participants are also reminded to ensure they know their social security number (SSN) since the SSN is no longer printed on ID cards; some services may require your SSN to access information and provide support

Basic medical and dental services will be provided in the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pharmacy services will be available for normal renewals and for those with valid prescriptions from German providers. For those who bring their shot records with them, medical personnel will review those records and administer required immunizations,

including the pneumonia and influenza vaccines. The optometry section will provide vision screenings and will order glasses from valid civilian prescriptions, limited to one time a year. Dentists will be on hand to provide oral examinations, diagnostic x-rays and oral cancer screenings.

Wiesbaden Army Lodge is located in Building 7890 in the Hainerberg Housing Area. Participants can check for room availability by calling DSN (314) 548-9707/9700 or civ (0611) 723760 ext. 6005.