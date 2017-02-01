The Wiesbaden Army JROTC Warrior Battalion is preparing for another accreditation visit this school year with a plan to improve their score to achieve the designation of “Honor Unit with Distinction” — an achievement they missed by just a few percentage points last year.

Director of Army Instruction, retired Maj. Bob Hase, requested the review because he is confident the Battalion will exceed the 93.68 percent score this year.

The Senior Army Instructor at Wiesbaden High School, retired Col. Darryl Hensley believes achievements in the areas of service and academics are key to a successful program and reaching their goal of scoring 95 percent or higher during the accreditation.

Service

Cadets have been working on a new Service Learning Project to clean-up the Hainerberg Military Complex. As part of the project, students learn ways to improve their environment, then use what they learn to serve others, and reflect on the project experience back in the classroom.

Battalion community service also includes color guard support to numerous events and tutoring math to Wiesbaden Middle School students with the support of Dr. Susan Hargis, the WMS Principal.

Academics

The Warrior Battalion is putting emphasis on academic improvement. A Cadet’s academic strengths and weaknesses will be determined through a new Continuous Improvement Project which looks at data from first and second quarter grades and then at PSAT scores. Academic requirements to get promoted include receiving a C grade or higher for the semester. Cadets must also implement a rigorous tutoring and mentorship program to help their peers academically after the data has been properly analyzed.

Through their current program, Cadets are committed to learning or mastering new skills both in and outside the classroom to include the annual JROTC essay contest; the annual JROTC leadership and academic bowl national completion; JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (Summer Camp); Marksmanship using our new state of the art Air Rifle Indoor Air Rifle Range; drill and ceremony competitions; map reading and land navigation; and their annual field trip to Observation Point Alpha Memorial overlooking the Fulda Gap near the former East German town of Geisa.

This year the Warrior Battalion welcomed new Army Instructor, retired Army Sgt. Maj. Allen Ashton, who is also the Commander of the local VFW Post 27. With Ashton and Hensley on board, Wiesbaden High School now has two Army instructors since transitioning from an Air Force JROTC program to an Army program in 2011.