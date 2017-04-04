WiFi now available to medical guests at Wiesbaden Health Clinic

The diagnosis is good for expanded WiFi access at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Army Health Clinics in Belgium, Germany and Italy.

In fact, patients are already logging on at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic following a smooth test implementation here and in Stuttgart.

A March 20 upgrade at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center marked the beginning of a Regional Health Command initiative to provide guest WiFi to patients and family members at all RHCE military treatment facilities, said Lt. Col. Adam Peters, Chief of the Information Management Division at LRMC.

The upgrade at LRMC expanded upon prior access to inpatient areas, the pharmacy and emergency department waiting areas as well as the Medical Transient Detachment and the Fisher Houses.