WiFi now available to medical guests at Wiesbaden Health Clinic

The diagnosis is good for expanded WiFi access at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Army Health Clinics in Belgium, Germany and Italy.
In fact, patients are already logging on at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic following a smooth test implementation here and in Stuttgart.
A March 20 upgrade at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center marked the beginning of a Regional Health Command initiative to provide guest WiFi to patients and family members at all RHCE military treatment facilities, said Lt. Col. Adam Peters, Chief of the Information Management Division at LRMC.
The upgrade at LRMC expanded upon prior access to inpatient areas, the pharmacy and emergency department waiting areas as well as the Medical Transient Detachment and the Fisher Houses.
WiFi, an acronym for “wireless fidelity”, was successfully installed in March at Ansbach, Grafenwöhr, Hohenfels, Kleber and Vicenza facilities. After some network upgrades, the WiFi is scheduled to go live in April at Army Health Clinics in Baumholder and Vilseck, and then in May at Brussels and SHAPE.
“It’s great to see this come together,” said Peters. “This is the culmination of two years of hard work punching through all of the necessary hurdles to deploy a dependable and secure service to the RHCE beneficiaries. Ken Trawick, the Senior Network Engineer, designed and deployed the network. Barb Darabos, Landstuhl Cyber Security Chief, and John Hobbie, the RHCE Information Assurance Network Manager, ensured the security of the system and privacy to our beneficiaries would be uncompromised. Paul Kennedy, the Regional IT Program Manager, and Lt. Col. John Gao-ay, RHCE G6, provided leadership throughout and pulled this all together.”
How do I access the WiFi at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic?
Medical guests at WAHC should follow these instructions to log-in for the first time:
• Name of Network: Med-Guest_WBHC
• From your browser, you will be invited to sign on to the RHCE Guest Portal
• Select “Don’t have an account?”
• Follow instructions to create account
• Select “I agree with terms and conditions” and register
• Your account details will be e-mailed to you.
Guest wireless is intended for short-term access to the internet in order to perform general internet-based activities, such as checking public email, sending/receiving text messages, chatting, posting non-sensitive pictures on social media sites, and performing video-telecommunications connections with family and friends.